Casting announced for the reopening of The Woman in Black
Posted on
| By Nicky Sweetland
Terence Wilton and Max Hutchinson will return to the West End production of The Woman in Black, which reseumes performabces from Tuesday 7 September 2021.
Having previously played the role of ‘Arthur Kipps’ at the Fortune Theatre in 2017 and at the start of 2020, Terence Wilton returns to the show this year. His other West End credits include “Never So Good” at the National Theatre, “Treatment” at the Donmar and “War Music” and “Antony and Cleopatra” at the Old Vic. Terence has also performed “The Taming of the Shrew” at the Royal Shakespeare Company among many other productions with the RSC in Stratford-upon-Avon, London and on tour. His television credits include BBC One’s “The Inspector Alleyn Mysteries” and “Doctor Who” and ITV’s “The Forsyte Saga”.
Returning to the role of ‘The Actor’, Max Hutchinson’s recent theatre credits also include “The 39 Steps” at the Barn Theatre and Theatre Royal Windsor, “The Hound of the Baskervilles” and “The Notorious Mrs Ebbsmith” at Jermyn Street Theatre, and the UK Tour of “Murder On The Nile”. He has also appeared in the films “Dream Horse” and “Downton Abbey”.
The Woman in Black at the Fortune Theatre combines the power and intensity of live theatre with a cinematic quality inspired by the world of film noir. It gives audiences an evening of unremitting drama as they are transported into a terrifying and ghostly world.
Now celebrating over 30 years in the West End with over 7 million people having lived to tell the tale, The Woman in Black is one of the most exciting, gripping and successful theatre events ever staged.
In The Woman in Black, at the Fortune Theatre, Arthur Kipps, a junior solicitor is summoned to attend the funeral of Mrs Alice Drablow, the sole inhabitant of Eel Marsh House, unaware of the tragic secrets which lie hidden behind the shuttered windows. It is not until he glimpses a wasted young woman, dressed all in black, at the funeral, that a creeping sense of unease begins to take hold, a feeling deepened by the reluctance of the locals to talk of The Woman in Black and her terrible purpose.
Years later, as an old man, he recounts his experiences to an actor in a desperate attempt to exorcise the ghosts of the past. The play unfolds around the conversations of these two characters as they act out the solicitor's experiences on Eel Marsh all those years ago.