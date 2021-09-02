Casting announced for the reopening of The Woman in Black

Terence Wilton and Max Hutchinson will return to the West End production of The Woman in Black, which reseumes performabces from Tuesday 7 September 2021.

Having previously played the role of ‘Arthur Kipps’ at the Fortune Theatre in 2017 and at the start of 2020, Terence Wilton returns to the show this year. His other West End credits include “Never So Good” at the National Theatre, “Treatment” at the Donmar and “War Music” and “Antony and Cleopatra” at the Old Vic. Terence has also performed “The Taming of the Shrew” at the Royal Shakespeare Company among many other productions with the RSC in Stratford-upon-Avon, London and on tour. His television credits include BBC One’s “The Inspector Alleyn Mysteries” and “Doctor Who” and ITV’s “The Forsyte Saga”.

Returning to the role of ‘The Actor’, Max Hutchinson’s recent theatre credits also include “The 39 Steps” at the Barn Theatre and Theatre Royal Windsor, “The Hound of the Baskervilles” and “The Notorious Mrs Ebbsmith” at Jermyn Street Theatre, and the UK Tour of “Murder On The Nile”. He has also appeared in the films “Dream Horse” and “Downton Abbey”.