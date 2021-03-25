Death Drop announces new West End casting! Mar 25, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali It’s the comedy-drama everyone is dying to see and thankfully the “Dragatha Christie Murder Mystery” is returning to London’s Garrick Theatre! Performances are set to begin 19 May 2021 and tickets for Death Drop are already being snapped up. If you haven’t booked your tickets yet, then this hot news is going to have you sashaying to book now! RuPaul's Willam is amongst new stars set to join the cast of Death Drop in the West End this Spring!

The hilarious hit murder mystery is going to be one of the first shows to reopen when the curtains have the green light to rise again in the West End. Death Drop performances are going to begin 19 May at the Garrick Theatre.

Death Drop 2021 cast

The legendary superstars from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Willam and Latrice Royal will be joined by Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Myra DuBois in Death Drop this May. The cast is complete by Louis Cyfer, Anna Phylactic, and Holly Stars. The star cast are ready to slay at the West End’s Garrick Theatre and you won’t want to miss it!

About Death Drop

The party is about to begin on Tuck Island and the guests are beginning to gather. It's 1991 and the tension is rising as the suspicious and sordid pasts of outrageous guests are revealed. Then, one by one they sashay away, tensions rising and hilarity ensuing until the last moment when the surviving guests find out who-dunnit!

