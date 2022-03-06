Death Drop: Sunday Roast Terms and Conditions Mar 6, 2022 | By Posted on| By Nicky Sweetland How about a Sunday Roast? We are so excited to be partnering with Death Drop, the smash-hit drag murder mystery, that has made a triumphant return to the West End. We are offering our followers the chance to be “roasted” by some of the superstar drag queens and kings in the show, with one lucky winner also getting a goodie bag filled with Death Drop merchandise. All you have to do is tag us on social media or send us the very best photo of you in drag. The cast will then choose their favourite five to be roasted, with one entrant being judged the winner! We can’t wait to see you slay!

Ts and Cs apply

1. The promoter is London Theatre Direct

2. There is no entry fee and no purchase necessary to enter this competition.

3. Route to entry for the competition is via social media by tagging London Theatre Direct in your drag photo posts on Twitter and Instagram, or by sending them via direct message on either platform.

4. Closing date for entry will be Sunday 13th March 2022 at Midnight. After this date no further entries to the competition will be permitted.

5. No responsibility can be accepted for entries not received for whatever reason.

6. The rules of the competition and the prize for each winner are as follows: Five winners will be chosen to be roasted by the cast of Death Drop and one will win a bag of merchandise.

7. The promoter reserves the right to cancel or amend the competition and these terms and conditions without notice in the event of a catastrophe, war, civil or military disturbance, act of God or any actual or anticipated breach of any applicable law or regulation or any other event outside of the promoter’s control. Any changes to the competition will be notified to entrants as soon as possible by the promoter.

8. No cash alternative to the prizes will be offered. The prizes are not transferable.

9. Winners will be chosen by the cast of Death Drop.

10. The winner will be notified within 14 days of the closing date. If the winner cannot be contacted or does not claim the prize within 48 hours of notification, we reserve the right to withdraw the prize from the winner and pick a replacement winner.

11. The promoter’s decision in respect of all matters to do with the competition will be final and no correspondence will be entered into.

12. By entering this competition, an entrant is indicating his/her/their agreement to be bound by these terms and conditions.

13. The competition and these terms and conditions will be governed by English law and any disputes will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England.

14. The winner agrees to the use of his/her/their name and image in any publicity material. Any personal data relating to the winner, or any other entrants will be used solely in accordance with current UK data protection legislation and will not be disclosed to a third party without the entrant’s prior consent.

15. The winner’s name will be available 28 days after closing date by emailing marketing@londontheatredirect.com

16. Entry into the competition will be deemed as acceptance of these terms and conditions.

17. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook, Twitter or any other Social Network. You are providing your information to London Theatre Direct and not to any other party.