Dirty Dancing returns to the West End in 2022! Nov 26, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Celebrating the 35th anniversary of the iconic film, Dirty Dancing has announced it will be returning to London for a limited West End run at London’s Dominion Theatre. Following the sell-out 2021 UK and Ireland tour, Producer Karl Sydow is delighted to be bringing ‘The Classic Story on Stage’ to the London stage. Tickets for Dirty Dancing are bound to sell quickly, so don’t be left in the corner and get yours ASAP!

After thrilling audiences worldwide, Dirty Dancing is returning to the West End for 10 weeks only at the Dominion Theatre from 2 February to 16 April 2022! Dirty Dancing boasts two smash-hit West End runs, four hugely successful UK tours and multiple sensational international tours – now it returns to the West End so you can have the time of your life! The hit musical is packed with heart-pounding music, breathtaking emotion and sensationally sexy dancing.

What is Dirty Dancing about?

Dirty Dancing tells the iconic story of Baby and Johnny, two intensely passionate young souls from different worlds, who come together for what will be the most challenging and wonderful summer of their lives. The musical features 35 hits songs, including ‘Hungry Eyes’, ‘Do You Love Me?’, ‘Love Man’, ‘Hey Baby’, ‘In the Still of the Night’, and the iconic ‘I’ve Had The Time of My Life’.

Dirty Dancing West End cast and creatives

Dirty Dancing at the West End’s Dominion theatre will star Michael O’Reilly as Johnny Castle opposite Kira Malou as Frances “Baby” Houseman with Carlie Milner as Penny Johnson. Further casting will be announced in due course.

Dirty Dancing is written by Eleanor Bergstein and is directed by Federico Bellone. The production features choreography by Austin Wilks, lighting design by Valerio Tiberi, sound design by Armando Vertullo, costume design by Jennifer Irwin with Richard John as supervising musical director. Dirty Dancing is produced by Karl Sydow, Lionsgate and Triple A Entertainment Group.

West End Dirty Dancing tickets will be on sale soon!

Don’t miss your chance to have the time of your life! Tickets for Dirty Dancing in London go on sale tomorrow, Saturday 27 November. You won’t want to miss this sensational classic story live on stage!