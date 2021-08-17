Enter our competition for a chance to win a Welcome Back to the Rock pin badge Aug 17, 2021 | By Posted on| By Nicky Sweetland Come From Away is back in the West End and we couldn’t be happier to help welcome audiences back to rock. To celebrate we are giving some of our lucky followers the chance to win an exclusive Welcome Back to The Rock pin badge. These limited-edition badges are usually only available to fans that attend the show. For the chance to win, simply follow our Instagram account (@londontheatredirect), like the competition post and tag a friend in the comment section. Terms and conditions apply (see below).

Following critical acclaim across North America, Come From Away landed for an impressive UK premiere at the West End's Phoenix Theatre following a run at Dublin’s Abbey Theatre. This musical has taken the West End by storm, winning four Olivier Awards including one for Best New Musical. Aside from a fleet of five-star reviews, critics are not the only ones impressed by this daring new show. Audiences are eating up Come From Away tickets as they remain among London's most sought after tickets of the year.

What is the Come From Away Phoenix Theatre musical about?

On September 11, 2001, 38 planes had to make unexpected landings in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador. Come From Away tells the story of what happened when the residents of this small community struggle to accommodate nearly 7,000 passengers as they and the world are reeling in the days following 9/11. Many of the characters are based on real-life passengers, including Nick and Diane Marson, a Brit and an American who fell in love in real life following the disaster.

Terms and conditions

1. The promoter is London Theatre Direct

2. There is no entry fee and no purchase necessary to enter this competition.

4. Route to entry for the competition is via social media by following our Instagram account (londontheatredirect), liking the competition post and tagging a friend in the comments section.

5. Closing date for entry will be Tuesday 17th August 2021 at Midnight. After this date no further entries to the competition will be permitted.

6. No responsibility can be accepted for entries not received for whatever reason.

7. The rules of the competition and the prize for each winner are as follows: One “Welcome back to the Rock” official Come From Away pin badge.

8. The promoter reserves the right to cancel or amend the competition and these terms and conditions without notice in the event of a catastrophe, war, civil or military disturbance, act of God or any actual or anticipated breach of any applicable law or regulation or any other event outside of the promoter’s control. Any changes to the competition will be notified to entrants as soon as possible by the promoter.

9. No cash alternative to the prizes will be offered. The prizes are not transferable.

10. Winners will be chosen by an independent adjudicator or panel of judges appointed by the London Theatre Direct.

11. The winner will be notified by within 24 hours of the closing date. If the winner cannot be contacted or do not claim the prize within 48 hours of notification, we reserve the right to withdraw the prize from the winner and pick a replacement winner.

12. The promoter’s decision in respect of all matters to do with the competition will be final and no correspondence will be entered into.

13. By entering this competition, an entrant is indicating his/her agreement to be bound by these terms and conditions.

14. The competition and these terms and conditions will be governed by English law and any disputes will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England.

15. The winner agrees to the use of his/her name and image in any publicity material. Any personal data relating to the winner, or any other entrants will be used solely in accordance with current UK data protection legislation and will not be disclosed to a third party without the entrant’s prior consent.

16. The winner’s name will be available 28 days after closing date by emailing marketing@londontheatredirect.com

17. Entry into the competition will be deemed as acceptance of these terms and conditions.

18. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook, Twitter or any other Social Network. You are providing your information to London Theatre Direct and not to any other party.