Enter our competition for the chance to win some merchandise from The Prince of Egypt Aug 24, 2021 | By Posted on| By Nicky Sweetland The Prince of Egypt is back dazzling audiences at the Dominion Theatre and to celebrate we are giving some of our lucky followers the chance to win some official merchandise from the show. We’ve got an enamel badge, a pair of socks and a tote bag to give away. For the chance to win, simply follow our Instagram account (@londontheatredirect) and The Prince of Egypt account (@princeofegyptuk), like the competition post and tag a friend in the comment section. Terms and conditions apply (see below).

The Prince of Egypt, based on the 1998 DreamWorks Animation film, is now a brand new hit musical in London. Tickets to see The Prince of Egypt are on sale to buy now. The Prince of Egypt opened at the West End's Dominion Theatre on 5 February 2020. Tickets for The Prince of Egypt are now booking until 8 January 2022!

The Prince of Egypt has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked) and a book by Philip LaZebnik (Disney’s Mulan and Pocahontas). The incredible award-winning team of creatives behind The Prince of Egypt are set to bring a musical theatre experience like no other to the West End stage.

The Prince of Egypt is one of the greatest stories ever told. A mother’s love leads one woman to send her child into the unknown, and another woman to hide the truth about where he came from. The saga of Moses and his brother Ramses who would become Pharaoh. The tale of a brother exiled, finally returning to his home and fighting to free his people from the bonds of slavery and lead them to the Promised Land. This is a story that will change everything, forever.

Terms and conditions

1. The promoter is London Theatre Direct

2. There is no entry fee and no purchase necessary to enter this competition.

4. Route to entry for the competition is via social media by following our Instagram account, like the competition post and tagging a friend in the comments section.

5. Closing date for entry will be Tuesday 24th August 2021 at Midnight. After this date no further entries to the competition will be permitted.

6. No responsibility can be accepted for entries not received for whatever reason.

7. The rules of the competition and the prize for each winner are as follows: 1 x The Prince of Egypt enamel pin badge, 1 x The Prince of Egypt tote bag and 1 x The Prince of Egypt pair of ankle socks.

8. The promoter reserves the right to cancel or amend the competition and these terms and conditions without notice in the event of a catastrophe, war, civil or military disturbance, act of God or any actual or anticipated breach of any applicable law or regulation or any other event outside of the promoter’s control. Any changes to the competition will be notified to entrants as soon as possible by the promoter.

9. No cash alternative to the prizes will be offered. The prizes are not transferable.

10. Winners will be chosen by an independent adjudicator or panel of judges appointed by the London Theatre Direct.

11. The winner will be notified by within 24 hours of the closing date. If the winner cannot be contacted or do not claim the prize within 48 hours of notification, we reserve the right to withdraw the prize from the winner and pick a replacement winner.

12. The promoter’s decision in respect of all matters to do with the competition will be final and no correspondence will be entered into.

13. By entering this competition, an entrant is indicating his/her agreement to be bound by these terms and conditions.

14. The competition and these terms and conditions will be governed by English law and any disputes will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England.

15. The winner agrees to the use of his/her name and image in any publicity material. Any personal data relating to the winner, or any other entrants will be used solely in accordance with current UK data protection legislation and will not be disclosed to a third party without the entrant’s prior consent.

16. The winner’s name will be available 28 days after closing date by emailing marketing@londontheatredirect.com

17. Entry into the competition will be deemed as acceptance of these terms and conditions.

18. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook, Twitter or any other Social Network. You are providing your information to London Theatre Direct and not to any other party.

19. This competition is for UK residents only.