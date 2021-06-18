First Look: Constellations rehearsal images released Jun 18, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Nick Payne’s Constellations opens in London tonight at the West End’s Vaudeville Theatre with the first of four casts, starring Sheila Atim and Ivanno Jeremiah. Donmar Warehouse Artistic Director Michael Longhurst has returned to direct his West End and Broadway hit for the limited run this summer. Tickets for Constellations London revival are still available, but which couple will you see? Ahead of the first performance tonight, here we have images from rehearsals of the first two casts, Sheila Atim and Ivanno Jeremiah (who open the show tonight) and Peter Capaldi and Zoë Wanamaker (who have their first performance on 23 June).

Constellations West End casts

A revival of the award-winning play Constellations is returning to the West End but this time there are four different casts who each take their turn to explore the infinite possibilities of a relationship in the multiverse. Constellations stars Sheila Atim and Ivanno Jeremiah (18 June – 1 August), Peter Capaldi and Zoë Wanamaker (23 June – 24 July), Omari Douglas and Russell Tovey (30 July – 11 September), and Anna Maxwell Martin and Chris O’Dowd (6 August – 12 September).

For the full cast schedule, take a look at our gallery images here.

What is Constellations about?

A quantum physicist and a beekeeper meet at a barbeque. They hit it off and go for a drink. Or maybe they don’t. They go home together, or perhaps they go their separate ways. Maybe they break each other’s hearts or maybe their love story blossoms and grows. If life exists in the multiverse then the idea of infinite possibilities would be endless. So, two lovers meeting in the multiverse sees every possible future ahead of them, but perhaps a love of honey can make all the difference.

