First Look: Heathers the Musical West End Production images have been released! Jun 25, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Heathers The Musical opened at the West End’s Theatre Royal Haymarket this week for a limited run this summer. The 2021 cast stars Christina Bennington as Veronica, Jordan Luke Gage as JD and Jodie Steele, once more, as Heather Chandler. The musical is now performing to socially distanced audiences until 19 July. Tickets for Heathers The Musical are available now for both the socially distance and full capacity run. Just released are the beautiful production photos of the 2021 class of Westerberg High which you can see in our gallery below. Warning: this might make you CORN NUTS!

Heathers The Musical West End 2021 cast

The West End’s Heathers The Musical cast is led by Christina Bennington (Bat Out Of Hell) as Veronica Sawyer, Jordan Luke Gage (& Juliet) as Jason “J.D.” Dean, alongside ‘The Heathers’ played by returning cast member Jodie Steele (Six) as Heather Chandler, with Bobbie Little (Jesus Christ Superstar) as Heather Duke and Frances Mayli McCann (Evita) as Heather McNamara.

Completing the cast is Joaquin Pedro Valdes as Ram Sweeney, Lauren Ward as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mother, Madison Swan as Martha Dunnstock, Ross Harmon as Kurt Kelly, Simon Bailey as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach, and Steven Serlin as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principle Gowan. Completing the cast in the ensemble are Aimee Hodnett, Christopher Parkinson, Giles Surridge, Iván Fernández Gonzáles, Rachel Rawlinson, Rumi Sutton and Teleri Hughes.

Heathers The Musical creative team

Heathers Musical is directed by Andy Fickman and is written by Laurence O’Keefe and Kevin Murphy. The production has choreography by Gary Lloyd, design by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Dan Samson. Heathers the Musical is produced by Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor-Mills.

About Heathers The Musical

Veronica Sawyer dreams of being popular and when the leaders of the school, the impossibly cruel Heathers unexpectedly take her under their wings, her dreams of popularity are finally in reach. But, mysterious rebel JD teaches her that maybe it kills to be a nobody, but being a somebody is murder.

Heathers The Musical has returned to the West End!

Heathers The Musical has returned to the West End where it will run until 11 September 2021. Be quick to book your Heathers The Musical tickets and make it a beautiful freakin’ day!