    First look: Magic Goes Wrong rehearsal images released!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    Mischief Theatre’s Magic Goes Wrong is returning to the West End later this month for a limited run at London’s Apollo Theatre. The hysterical production will have its first performance on 21 October 2021 and is booking to 27 February 2022. Get ready for an evening of side-splitting laughter and book your tickets for Magic Goes Wrong before they disappear! 

    Magic Goes Wrong West End cast

    The Magic Goes Wrong 2021 cast features Louise Beresford as Peg, Scott Hunter as Mel, Shane David-Joseph as Sophisticato, Henry Lewis as the Mind Mangler, Jane Milligan as Madame Escapade, Genevieve Nicole as Eugenia, Sydney K Smith as Mickey, Kazeem Tosin-Amore as The Blade and Nancy Zamit as Martina. Also featured in the cast are Steph De WhalleyChristian James and Tom Wainwright.

    Magic Goes Wrong creative team

    Magic Goes Wrong was written by Mischief Theatre in association with the famous magic duo Penn and Teller. The show is directed by Adam Meggido, and has design by Will Bowen, costume design by Roberto Surace, lighting design by David Howe, sound design by Paul Groothuis, with video and projection design by Duncan McLeanBen Hart is the magic consultant. Steve Brown is the composer, Ali James is the movement director and there is additional material and associate direction by Hannah Sharkey.

    Tickets for Magic Goes Wrong at the Apollo Theatre are booking now!

    Laughter is guaranteed with the West End’s beloved comedy company! You won’t want to miss this hilarious, magical and no doubt disastrous magic show so book your Magic Goes Wrong tickets now!

