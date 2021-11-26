First Look: Matilda the Musical releases production images of 2021 cast Nov 26, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Matilda the Musical recently celebrated its 10th birthday in the West End. In its 10 wonderful years at London’s Cambridge Theatre it has delighted audiences of all ages with an inspiring story based on the beloved book by Roald Dahl and with music and lyrics by the comedian Tim Minchin. Tickets for Matilda the Musical are now booking until 18 December 2022. The multi-award-winning musical has released new production images of its 2021 cast. Take a look at our gallery below. Production images taken by Manuel Harlan.

Matilda the Musical 2021 cast

The lead role of Matilda is performed by Imogen Cole, Alyssa D'Souza, Alex Munden and Zoe Simon. The young cast who play the roles of Bruce, Lavender, Amanda, or Matilda’s classmates are Hari Aggarwal, Thommy Bailey Vine, Kieron Bell, Tom Bonomini, Drew Edwards, Robyn Elwell, Rory Finnegan, Darcy Kelly, Ben Lee, Keanna-Skye O'Quinn, Nicholas Parris, Bella Perdoni, Chancé Quaye, Scarlett Jayne Rackham, Bren Reilly, Niamh Ritchie, Jacob Savva, Jayden Seder and Alex Stockton. Also featured are Kaspar Cahill-Ritter, Sienna Clarke, Rosie Gell-Marquez, Beth Gilmour, Louie Gray, and Gracie Hodson-Prior.

The adult cast stars Carly Thoms as Miss Honey, Elliot Harper as Miss Trunchbull, Sebastien Torkia as Mr Wormwood and Annette McLaughlin as Mrs Wormwood. Also featured in the adult cast are Liberty Buckland, Georgia Carling, Roger Dipper, Katrina Dix, Kate Kenrick, Ben Kerr, Matt Krzan, Connor Lewis, Tom Mather, Bryan Mottram, Kane Oliver Parry, Landi Oshinowo, Ryan Pidgen, James Revell, Gemma Scholes and Dawn Williams.

Matilda the Musical creative team

Matilda the Musical has a book by Dennis Kelly and is based on the novel by Roald Dahl, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. The production is directed by Matthew Warchus, designed by Rob Howell, with choreography by Peter Darling, orchestrations, additional music and musical supervision by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker and special effects and illusions by Paul Kieve.

What is Matilda the Musical about?

Matilda the Musical tells the tale of a remarkable little girl who decides to take control of her own story. Armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, she dares to take a stand and change her destiny. The smash-hit production is packed with inspiration, whimsical wonders and children who are revolting!

West End Matilda the Musical tickets are available now!

You won’t want to miss this family favourite musical in the West End. Book your tickets for Matilda the Musical at great prices today!