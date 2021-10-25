First Look: New Harry Potter and the Cursed Child West End cast production images released! Oct 25, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Harry Potter and the Cursed Child reopened at the West End’s Palace Theatre earlier this month, with its recently confirmed London cast! The original production of the play is presented in two parts and is the eighth instalment of the Harry Potter series. Tickets for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child are now booking until 23 October 2022. Don’t wait to secure your tickets to Hogwarts and book whilst availability lasts!

West End Harry Potter and the Cursed Child cast

The cast of Cursed Child features Jamie Ballard as Harry Potter alongside Susie Trayling as Ginny Potter with Dominic Short as their son, Albus Potter. Also starring in the Harry Potter play is Thomas Aldridge as Ron Weasley, Michelle Gayle as Hermione Granger with Phoenix Edwards as their daughter, Rose Granger-Weasley. James Howard plays Draco Malfoy and Luke Sumner plays his son, Scorpius Malfoy. The cast is complete by Lola Adaja, Samson Ajewole, David Annen, Valerie Antwi, Sue Appleby, Phil Cheadle, Craig Connolly, Morag Cross, Robert Curtis, Tim Dewberry, Jim Fish, Thomas Gilbey, Jemma Gould, Rachel Hinds, Jordan Lang, Ronnie Lee, Katrina Lopes, Lucy Mangan, David Mara, Lucia McAnespie, Kathryn Meisle, Gordon Millar, Ian Redford, Thomas Royal, Tom Sturgess, Joshua Talbot, Mark Theodore, Emma-May Uden, Madeleine Walker and Wreh-asha Walton. The 43-strong company also includes seven children who alternate two roles: Noah Alexander, Tom Quinn Alexander, Abby Barnes, Harley Barton, Chase Collard, Samuel Newby and Cici Smith.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child creative team

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has a book by Jack Thorne and is directed by John Tiffany. The creative team features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music and arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions and magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision and arrangements by Martin Lowe, with casting by Julia Horan CDG.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

About Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the most awarded new play in theatre history. The critically acclaimed production had its world premiere at London’s Palace Theatre in July 2016 and has since won 24 major theatre awards in the UK. It made history as the prestigious Olivier Awards, winning a record-breaking nine awards and being the most awarded play in history. The smash-hit production also won 25 major US awards including six Tony Awards.

London Harry Potter and the Cursed Child tickets are available now!

