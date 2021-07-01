Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    First Look: New images released in celebration of The Prince of Egypt’s West End return tonight!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    Ahead of The Prince of Egypt returning to the West End’s Dominion Theatre from tonight, the new hit musical has released new production images. The musical will return to the London stage in all its glory, presented in its original form, but in accordance with UK Government protocols (aka socially distanced audiences and COVID secure measures throughout the theatre). Performances are expected to operate with socially distanced audiences up until Saturday 4 September 2021. Tickets for The Prince of Egypt in the West End are bow booking until 8 January 2022.

    The Prince of Egypt West End cast

    The Prince of Egypt cast features Luke Brady (Moses), Liam Tamne (Ramses), Christine Allado (Tzipporah), Alexia Khadime (Miriam), Joe Dixon (Seti), Debbie Kurup (Tuya), Clive Rowe (Jethro), Mercedesz Csampai (Yocheved), Adam Pearce (Hotep), Tanisha Spring (Nefertari), Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron), Simbi AkandeCasey Al-ShaqsyJoe AtkinsonDanny Becker, Felipe BejaranoPàje CampbellCatherine CornwallAdam FilipeSoophia ForoughiNatalie GreenJack Harrison-CooperKalene JeansChristian KnightJessica LeeOliver LidertDaniel LuizJay MarshScott MauriceCarly MilesAlice ReadieSamuel Sarpong-BroniChristopher ShortMolly SmithRicardo WalkerDanny WilliamsNiko Wirachman and Sasha Woodward. They are joined by young performers Cian Eagle-ServiceMaiya EastmondJersey Blu GeorgiaTaylor JenkinsMia LakhaGeorge Menezes CuttsIman Pabani and Vishal Soni.

    The Prince of Egypt creative team

    The musical has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, PippinGodspell); including 10 new songs written specifically for the musical, with 5 of his songs from the DreamWorks Animation film. The Prince of Egypt has a book by Philip LaZebnik (MulanPocahontas) and is directed by Scott Schwartz. The production features choreography by Sean Cheesman, set design by Kevin Depinet, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Mike Billings, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection designs by Jon Driscoll, illusions by Chris Fisher, wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum, with musical direction by Dave Rose, casting by Jim Arnold CDG and children’s casting by Verity Naughton CDG.

    London The Prince of Egypt tickets are available now!

    The hit musical based on the DreamWorks Animation film of the same name is returning to the West End tonight! Make sure you book your The Prince of Egypt tickets now and experience this spectacular showcase of talent as this beloved story comes to life live on stage.

    Jade Ali
    By Jade Ali

    A love for theatre stemmed from my love of literature and music, but the West End on my doorstep opened up a whole new appreciation and passion for all things stage-y

    Related news

    Gallery: Hairspray Musical production images released!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Hairspray has opened in the West End to huge acclaim! Finally, the musical is ringing the bells at the Lond... Read more

    What we want the next Disney West End musical to be?

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Disney has an incredible skill at taking iconic Disney tales and adapting them for the stage. The Lion King ... Read more

    First Look: Heathers the Musical West End Production images have been released!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Heathers The Musical opened at the West End’s Theatre Royal Haymarket this week for a limited run this sum... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies