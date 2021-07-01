First Look: New images released in celebration of The Prince of Egypt’s West End return tonight! Jul 1, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Ahead of The Prince of Egypt returning to the West End’s Dominion Theatre from tonight, the new hit musical has released new production images. The musical will return to the London stage in all its glory, presented in its original form, but in accordance with UK Government protocols (aka socially distanced audiences and COVID secure measures throughout the theatre). Performances are expected to operate with socially distanced audiences up until Saturday 4 September 2021. Tickets for The Prince of Egypt in the West End are bow booking until 8 January 2022.

The Prince of Egypt West End cast

The Prince of Egypt cast features Luke Brady (Moses), Liam Tamne (Ramses), Christine Allado (Tzipporah), Alexia Khadime (Miriam), Joe Dixon (Seti), Debbie Kurup (Tuya), Clive Rowe (Jethro), Mercedesz Csampai (Yocheved), Adam Pearce (Hotep), Tanisha Spring (Nefertari), Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron), Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Catherine Cornwall, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Kalene Jeans, Christian Knight, Jessica Lee, Oliver Lidert, Daniel Luiz, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Alice Readie, Samuel Sarpong-Broni, Christopher Short, Molly Smith, Ricardo Walker, Danny Williams, Niko Wirachman and Sasha Woodward. They are joined by young performers Cian Eagle-Service, Maiya Eastmond, Jersey Blu Georgia, Taylor Jenkins, Mia Lakha, George Menezes Cutts, Iman Pabani and Vishal Soni.

The Prince of Egypt creative team

The musical has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Godspell); including 10 new songs written specifically for the musical, with 5 of his songs from the DreamWorks Animation film. The Prince of Egypt has a book by Philip LaZebnik (Mulan, Pocahontas) and is directed by Scott Schwartz. The production features choreography by Sean Cheesman, set design by Kevin Depinet, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Mike Billings, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection designs by Jon Driscoll, illusions by Chris Fisher, wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum, with musical direction by Dave Rose, casting by Jim Arnold CDG and children’s casting by Verity Naughton CDG.

London The Prince of Egypt tickets are available now!

The hit musical based on the DreamWorks Animation film of the same name is returning to the West End tonight! Make sure you book your The Prince of Egypt tickets now and experience this spectacular showcase of talent as this beloved story comes to life live on stage.