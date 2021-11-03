First Look: The Choir of Man production images have been released Nov 3, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The Choir of Man began preview performances at London’s Arts Theatre on 29 October 2021 and has an official opening night on 9 November. The smash-hit musical has released new production images of its London cast in the West End premiere run. Tickets for The Choir of Man are now booking for its limited run. Secure your seats now for a feel-good night you won’t forget!

The Choir of Man West End cast

The London cast of The Choir of Man stars Tom Brandon as the Hard Man, Miles Anthony Daley as the Romantic, Daniel Harnett as the Joker, Alistair Higgins as the Maestro, Freddie Huddleston as the Handyman, Richard Lock as the Beast, Mark Loveday as the Barman, Ben Norris as the Poet and Tyler Orphé-Baker as the Pub Bore. The cast is complete by Matt Beveridge and George Bray.

The Choir of Man creative team

The international hit musical is created by Nic Doodson and Andrew Kay. The Choir of Man is directed by Nic Doodson, and has musical supervision, vocal arrangements, and orchestrations by Jack Blume, with movement direction and choreography by Freddie Huddleston, monologues written by Ben Norris, scenic design by Oli Townsend, lighting design by Richard Dinnen, costume design and associate scenic design by Verity Sadler, sound design by Sten Severson and casting by Debbie O’Brien. Rachel Chapman is Associate Choreographer and Hollie Cassar is Associate Musical Director.

What to expect from The Choir of Man?

Get ready for the best trip to your local ever with The Choir of Man, featuring amazing reinventions of folk, pop, Broadway and rock chart-toppers! You’ll find numbers from various artists including Guns 'N' Roses, Fun!, Adele, Avicii, Paul Simon, Sia and many more. Prepare for a part, concert and lock-in rolled into one!

The Choir of Man tickets are booking now!

Tickets for The Choir of Man are on sale for this worldwide renowned musical!