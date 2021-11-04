First look: The Ocean at the End of the Lane releases production images Nov 4, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Neil Gaiman’s The Ocean at the End of the Lane is now playing at London’s Duke of York’s Theatre. The stage adaptation was highly acclaimed at the National Theatre and is set to be just as popular in the West End. Ahead of its official opening night, the production has released its official photography giving us a first look at the adaptation on the West End stage. The Ocean at the End of the Lane tickets are on sale now – book now whilst availability lasts.

West End The Ocean at the End of the Lane cast

Starring in The Ocean at the End of the Lane at the Duke of York’s Theatre is Ruby Ablett, James Bamford, Emma Bown, Charlie Cameron, Jeff D’Sangalang, Kieran Garland, Siubhan Harrison, Miranda Heath, Penny Layden, Tom Mackley, Charleen Qwaye, Grace Hogg-Robinson, Laura Rogers, Nicolas Tennant, Nia Towle and Peter Twose.

The Ocean at the End of the Lane creative team

Based on the award-winning novel of the same name by Neil Gaiman, The Ocean at the End of the Lane is adapted for the stage by Joel Horwood. The production is directed by Katy Rudd, with costume and puppetry design by Samuel Wyver, set design by Fly Davis, movement direction by Stephen Hoggett, puppetry direction by Finn Caldwell, sound design by Ian Dickinson, lighting design by Paule Constable, illusions and magic direction and design by Jamie Harrison, compositions by Jherek Bischoff, and sound design by Ian Dickinson for Autograph.

