Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    First look: The Ocean at the End of the Lane releases production images

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    Neil Gaiman’s The Ocean at the End of the Lane is now playing at London’s Duke of York’s Theatre. The stage adaptation was highly acclaimed at the National Theatre and is set to be just as popular in the West End. Ahead of its official opening night, the production has released its official photography giving us a first look at the adaptation on the West End stage. The Ocean at the End of the Lane tickets are on sale now – book now whilst availability lasts.

    West End The Ocean at the End of the Lane cast

    Starring in The Ocean at the End of the Lane at the Duke of York’s Theatre is Ruby AblettJames BamfordEmma BownCharlie CameronJeff D’SangalangKieran GarlandSiubhan HarrisonMiranda HeathPenny LaydenTom MackleyCharleen QwayeGrace Hogg-RobinsonLaura RogersNicolas TennantNia Towle and Peter Twose

    The Ocean at the End of the Lane creative team

    Based on the award-winning novel of the same name by Neil Gaiman, The Ocean at the End of the Lane is adapted for the stage by Joel Horwood. The production is directed by Katy Rudd, with costume and puppetry design by Samuel Wyver, set design by Fly Davis, movement direction by Stephen Hoggett, puppetry direction by Finn Caldwell, sound design by Ian Dickinson, lighting design by Paule Constable, illusions and magic direction and design by Jamie Harrison, compositions by Jherek Bischoff, and sound design by Ian Dickinson for Autograph.

    West End tickets for The Ocean at the End of the Lane are available now!

    This critically acclaimed production is set to have another sell-out run following its phenomenal success at London’s National Theatre. Book your The Ocean at the End of the Lane tickets whilst good availability lasts!

    Jade Ali
    By Jade Ali

    A love for theatre stemmed from my love of literature and music, but the West End on my doorstep opened up a whole new appreciation and passion for all things stage-y

    Related news

    Cyrano de Bergerac starring James McAvoy returns to London!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    The Jamie Lloyd Company has announced that the Olivier Award-winning production Cyrano de Bergerac, by Edmond Ro... Read more

    Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of) "Crosswalk the Musical"

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    To celebrate their official opening night at the West End’s Criterion Theatre the cast of Pride and Prejudice* ... Read more

    First Look: The Choir of Man production images have been released

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    The Choir of Man began preview performances at London’s Arts Theatre on 29 October 2021 and has an officia... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies