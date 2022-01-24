First Look: Wicked 2022 new cast photos Jan 24, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The new cast of Wicked including Lucie Jones, Ryan Reid, Sophie-Louise Dann and Gary Wilmot are heading to Oz! They will have their first performance in the beloved West End production on Tuesday 1 February 2022. Here we have our first look at the new Ozians – check out the production images in our gallery below. Tickets for Wicked at London’s Apollo Victoria Theatre are currently booking until 27 November 2022.

Wicked West End cast 2022

Lucie Jones will be taking over the role of Elphaba, she will be joined by Ryan Reid as Fiyero, Sophie-Louise Dann as Madame Morrible and Gary Wilmot as The Wizard. Helen Woolf will return to reprise her role as Glinda. The London Wicked cast also features Carina Gillespie as Nessarose, Nicholas McLean as Boq, Simeon Truby as Doctor Dillamond, Amy Webb as Standby for Elphaba, and Charli Baptie as Standby for Glinda. The cast is completed by Meg Astin, Rebecca Botterill, Lauren Brooke, Grace Chapman, Michael Colbourne, Conor Crown, Lewis Easter, Nolan Edwards, Joseph Fletcher, Fraser Fraser, Rebecca Gilliland, Lucie Horsfall, Nick Len, Will Lucas, Nicole Lupino, Stuart Maciver, Carl Man, Rhidian Marc, Jessica-Alice McCluskey, Stacey McGuire, Emmie Ray, Natalie Spriggs, Scott Sutcliffe, Genevieve Taylor, Samantha Thomas, Grant Thresh, James Titchener, Libby Watts, Chiarina Woodall and Tom Woollaston.

Wicked creative team

Wicked is directed by Joe Mantello, with musical staging by Wayne Cilento, scenic design by Eugene Lee, costumes by Susan Hilferty, lighting by Kenneth Posner, sound by Tony Meola, projection designs by Elaine J. McCarthy and hair and wig designs by Tom Watson. The production also features music arrangements by Alex Lacamoire and Stephen Oremus, dance arrangements by James Lynn Abbott, orchestrations by William David Brohn and musical supervision by Stephen Oremus.

What songs are in Wicked?

The multi-award-winning musical features many musical number favourites, written by Stephen Schwartz, such as ‘Defying Gravity’, ‘The Wizard and I’, ‘Popular’, ‘No Good Deed’, ‘For Good’ and many others.

Wicked tickets are booking now from just £24!

You’ll certainly be popular with your friends and family when you treat yourselves to tickets for Wicked in the West End! Book now and be amongst the first to see the new cast!