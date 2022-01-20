Full cast announced for Jane Austen’s Persuasion Jan 20, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Jeff James and James Yeatman’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s Persuasion is coming to Kingston’s Rose Theatre for a limited run before heading to London’s Alexandra Palace. Full casting has been announced for the Rose Original and Alexandra Palace production, including Sasha Frost and Fred Fergus as Anne Elliot and Captain Wentworth respectively. Tickets for Persuasion at Rose Theatre are now booking from 26 February to 19 March 2022.

Sasha Frost and Fred Fergus to star in Persuasion

Persuasion full casting

Starring in Persuasion is Sasha Frost in the role of Anne Elliot. Her previous theatre credits include Folk (Hampstead Theatre), All My Sons (Nottingham Playhouse) and The Lightning Child (Shakespeare’s Globe). Her television credits include His Dark Materials. Fred Fergus will star in the role of Captain Wentworth. His previous theatre credits include Captain Corelli's Mandolin (Rose Theatre/ UK Tour/ Harold Pinter Theatre), Lava (Nottingham Playhouse) and Julius Caesar (The Bridge Theatre). His film credits include Wonder Woman.

They are joined by Matilda Bailes as Elizabeth/Louisa, Grace Cookey-Gam as Lady Russell/Mrs Croft, Helen Cripps as Mary, Adam Deary as Edmund Hayter/ Captain Benwick/Mr Elliot, Emilio Doorgasingh as Sir Walter/Admiral Croft, Caroline Moroney as Mrs Clay/Henrietta and Dorian Simpson as Charles.

Persuasion creative team

Persuasion is directed by Jeff James and has design by Alex Lowde, lighting design by Lucy Carter, music and sound design by Ben and Max Ringham, with movement by Morgann Runacre-Temple and dramaturgy by James Yeatman. The assistant director is Layla Madanat.

About Persuasion

Jeff James and James Yeatman’s adaptation has a soundtrack featuring Frank Ocean, Dua Lipa and Cardi B. The production honours the quick wit and scandal of Austen’s novel but instead of Regency ballrooms, there are neon lights, showcasing this 19th-century romance as you’ve never seen it before.

Eight years ago, Frederick Wentworth proposed to Anne Elliot with no prospects, only his love and ambition, Anne is persuaded by her family to reject his proposal. She has never quite got over her first love. Now Wentworth is back! He’s rich, successful, handsome and a decorated naval Captain. He’s a serious catch and single. When circumstances bring the pair face to face again, Anne's confronted with her past and her choices.

Persuasion tickets are booking now!

You won’t want to miss this captivating adaptation of Jane Austen’s Persuasion! Book now for the limited run at Kingston’s Rose Theatre.