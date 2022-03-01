Full cast announced for Zorro the Musical Mar 1, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The full cast has been announced for the newly reimagined Zorro the Musical coming to London’s Charing Cross Theatre for a limited run this spring! The musical by Stephen Clark and Helen Edmundson will open with previews on 2 April and run until 28 May 2022. Tickets for Zorro the Musical are booking now and sizzling hot!

Full cast for Zorro the Musical

Featuring in Zorro the Musical are Ajjaz Awad (ensemble), Pete Ashmore (Don Alejandro), Amy Bastani (ensemble), Isobel Bates (ensemble), Ben Boskovic (ensemble), Matthew Bugg (ensemble), Paige Fenlon (Luisa), Alex Gibson-Giorgio (Ramon), Maxwell Griffin (ensemble), Matthew Heywood (ensemble), Jessica Lim (ensemble), Phoebe Panaretos (Inez), Jessica Pardoe (ensemble), Marc Pickering (Garcia), Benjamin Purkiss (Zorro/Diego), Stylianos Thomadakis (ensemble) and Hannah Woodward (ensemble).

Zorro the Musical creative team

Zorro the Musical has a book by Stephen Clark and Helen Edmundson, with lyrics by Stephen Clark and music by the Gipsy Kings and John Cameron. The musical has direction by Christian Durham with choreography by Cressida Carré. The production features set and costume design by Rosa Maggiora, sound design by Andrew Johnson and lighting design by Matthew Haskins. There is musical direction and orchestrations by Nick Barstow, with fight direction by Renny Krupinski, casting direction by Jane Deitch, and Chris Matanlé as general manager.

What is Zorro the Musical about?

El Zorro, the famous masked hero, is fighting for justice and freedom in a thrilling, immersive new production. There is a combination of original music and international hits by Gipsy Kings including ‘Bamboleo, Baila Me’ and ‘Djobi Djoba’, expressing an all-new tale of love, hope and courage.

Prepare to be immersed in the story and witness the thrills and spills as the masked hero battles for all he holds dear. At the heart of this explosive show are Spanish Gypsy pride and fire, with murderous encounters, flamboyant flamenco choreography and Cante jondo singing at its forefront.

