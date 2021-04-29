Full casting for Cinderella in the West End announced Apr 29, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The West End’s brand-new Cinderella musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber, 2021 Oscar Award winner Emerald Fennell and David Zippel has made additional casting announcements. Previous casting included Carrie Hope Fletcher in the titular role, alongside Ivano Turco and Victoria Hamilton-Barritt. Now the full casting has been revealed for this anticipated musical which is set to open at the West End’s Gillian Lynne Theatre this summer. Tickets for Cinderella in London are booking up quickly, so secure yours now to avoid disappointment.

Joining the previously announced Carrie Hope Fletcher as Cinderella, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt as Stepmother, and Ivano Turco as Prince Sebastian is Rebecca Trehearn as the Queen, Laura Baldwin and Georgina Castle as the Stepsisters and Gloria Onitiri as Godmother. Also joining the cast are Georgina Onuorah as Alternate Cinderella/Ensemble, Sam Robinson as Dorian, Giovanni Spano as Gawain and Vinny Coyle as Arthur.

Completing the Cinderella cast are Michael Afemaré, Lydia Bannister, Michelle Bishop, William Bozier, Lauren Byrne, Sophie Camble, Tobias Charles, Nicole Deon, Jonathan David Dudley, Dominic Adam Griffin, Michael Hamway, James Lee Harris, Leah Harris, Kate Ivory Jordan, Kelsie-Rae Marshall, Andy Rees, Alexandra Waite Roberts, Lauren Stroud, Georgia Tapp and Matthieu Vinetot.

Cinderella has a book by actress and writer Emerald Fennell who recently won an Oscar for her screenplay Promising Young Woman. Andrew Lloyd Webber will provide the music and there will be lyrics from David Zippel. The show will be directed by multi-award-winning director Laurence Connor and there will be choreography by JoAnn Hunter.

Cinderella is set to open on 25 June.