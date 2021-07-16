Full West End Mary Poppins return cast has been announced! Jul 16, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Cameron Mackintosh and Disney’s award-winning production of Mary Poppins returns to the West End's Prince Edward Theatre on 7 August 2021. As rehearsals begin, the "Practically Perfect" cast are announced, led by Zizi Strallen and Charlie Stemp as Mary Poppins and Bert. Book your Mary Poppins tickets now for the most Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious show in town!

Mary Poppins announce their full return West End cast!

London Mary Poppins cast 2021

Leading the cast of Mary Poppins in the West End will be the previously announced Zizi Strallen as Mary Poppins and Charlie Stemp as Bert. Joining them are Charlie Anson as George Banks, Amy Griffiths as Winifred Banks, Petula Clark as Bird Woman, Liz Robertson as Miss Andrew, Claire Machin as Mrs Brill, Jack North as Robertson Ay and Paul F. Monaghan as Admiral Boom/Bank Chairman.

Katie Cox, Rose Dawson, Megan Donovan, Megan Judge, Ellie Kit Jones and Maddison Thew will alternate the role of Jane Banks. Logan Clark, George Hamblin, Charlie Irwin, Charlie Murphy, Frankie Treadaway and Fred Wilcox will alternate the role of Michael Banks.

The ensemble features Yves Adang, Angeline Bell, Lydia Boulton, Alison Connell, Adam Davidson, Danielle Delys, Joseph Dockree, Charlie Donnelly, Stan Doughty, Glen Facey, Davide Fienauri, Harry Francis, Lyndsey Gardiner, Ian Gareth-Jones, Maria Garrett, Mark Goldthorp, Jacqueline Hughes, Emma Hunter, Jason Kajdi, Sam Lathwood, Jordan Livesey, Tania Mathurin, Laura Medforth, Alex Pinder, Ben Redfern, Clare Rickard, Lucie-Mae Sumner, Scott Waugh and Monique Young.

Mary Poppins creative team

The musical has a book by Julian Fellowes and this production is co-created by Cameron Mackintosh. The producer for Disney Theatrical Productions is Thomas Schumacher. Richard Eyre directs the production, with co-direction and choreography by Matthew Bourne. There are orchestrations by William David Brohn, with dance and vocal arrangements by George Stiles. The production has sound design by Paul Gatehouse and lighting by Hugh Vanstone and Natasha Katz. There is co-choreography by Stephen Mear. The reimagined set and costume designs are by Bob Crowley.

About Mary Poppins

The musical includes the original music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman that we all know and love such as ‘Jolly Holiday’, ‘Step in Time’, ‘Feed the Birds’ and ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’. The new songs and additional music are by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe.

