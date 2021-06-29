Menu
    Gallery: Hairspray Musical production images released!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    Hairspray has opened in the West End to huge acclaim! Finally, the musical is ringing the bells at the London Coliseum, with performances now in full steam ahead. Join the cast of Hairspray including Michael Ball who has reprised his critically acclaimed role as Edna Turnblad in the iconic musical for a limited run! Book your London Hairspray tickets now and get ready to shake and shimmy just as fast as you can!

    Check out the official Hairspray production images in our gallery below.

    Hairspray West End cast

    Leading the cast is Michael Ball as Edna, Lizzie Bea as Tracy Turnblad, Marisha Wallace as Motormouth Maybelle, Les Dennis as Wilbur Turnblad, Rita Simons as Velma Von Tussle and Jonny Amies as Link Larkin. Joining them is Georgia Anderson as Amber Von Tussle, Kimani Arthur as Little Inez, Dermot Canavan as Wilbur/Male Authority Figure and Imogen Bailey as Shelly.

    Completing the cast is Lori Haley FoxMari McGinlayAshley SamuelsMichael VinsenPearce BarronJordan BenjaminNicholas CollierJoel CooperLuke GeorgeChristopher GopaulWinny HerbertChris HowellLily LaightHannah Grace LawsonMadeleine LawtonHolly LiburdWill LuckettMireia MamboKody MortimerRobyn RoseTinovimbanashe SibandaKibong TanjiAmy West and Natalie Woods.

    Hairspray creative team

    Hairspray has a book from Mark O’Donnell and Thomas Meehan and will be directed by Jack O’Brien. There is music is by Marc Shaiman, with lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman. The musical features choreography by Jerry Mitchell, costumes by William Ivey Long, set design by David Rockwell and casting by Jill Green.

    What is Hairspray about?

    Set in Baltimore, follow high schooler Tracy Turnblad, an aspiring young dancer, who lands a part on The Corny Collins Show and ends up becoming a household name overnight. The stage musical is based on John Waters' hit 1988 cult classic that starred the late Divine as Edna Turnblad and Ricki Lake as Tracy Turnblad.

    London Hairspray tickets are booking fast!

    Join the nicest kids in town and secure your West End Hairspray tickets now! The hit musical is back for a strictly limited season in London this summer and must come to an end 28 September 2021!

