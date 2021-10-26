Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley musical extends West End run! Oct 26, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The Bob Marley musical opened its doors earlier this month at London’s Lyric Theatre and has since received hit reviews and high acclaim! The producers have now announced that the brand-new show has extended its West End run. Tickets for Get Up, Stand Up! are now booking until 18 September 2022!

The Bob Marley Musical will continue at the Lyric Theatre!

Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical cast

Starring in the lead role as Bob Marley is Arinzé Kene, who is joined by Gabrielle Brooks as Rita Marley, Shanay Holmes as Cindy Breakspeare, Sophia Mackay as Judy Mowatt, Melissa Brown-Taylor as Marcia Griffiths, Jacade Simpson as Bunny Wailer and Natey Jones as Peter Tosh. The cast is complete by Daniel Bailey, Craig Blake, Charles Blyth, Maxwell Cole, Athena Collins, Michael Duke, Kimmy Edwards, Raphael Estavia, Henry Faber, Cannon Hay, Savanna Jeffrey, Rohan Pinnock-Hamilton, Cleopatra Rey, Julene Robinson, Nate Simpson, Archie Smith, Declan Spaine, Jaime Tait and Teddy Wills.

Get Up, Stand Up! creative team

The brand-new musical is directed by Clint Dyer, with choreography by Shelley Maxwell, set design by Chloe Lamford, costume design by Lisa Duncan, lighting design by Charles Balfour, sound design by Tony Gayle, sound effect design by Ben Grant, video design by Tal Yarden, with musical supervision and arrangements by Phil Bateman, wigs, hair and make-up by Campbell Young, orchestration by Simon Hale, musical direction by Sean Green and casting direction by Pippa Ailion.

About Get Up, Stand Up!

The Bob Marley Musical tells the story of the legendary Rastafarian, Bob Marley. The musical is inspired by the imaginative lyrics from Marley’s vast discography to tell his extraordinary life story from beginning to end. Get Up, Stand Up! features many Marley hits such as "No Woman No Cry", "3 Little Birds", "Exodus", "Get Up Stand Up", and many more.

New Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical tickets are now on sale!

The world premiere of the new Bob Marley musical is now playing at the West End's Lyric Theatre! New tickets for the now extended run are on sale for this triumphant tribute!