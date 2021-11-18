Menu
    Grease is heading to the West End’s Dominion Theatre in 2022

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    The One You Want. The One You Need. Oh Yes Indeed! Grease the musical is making a triumphant return to the West End’s Dominion Theatre for a limited season! The world’s best-loved musical is grittier and more electrifying than ever before! Don’t miss your chance to see Grease live on stage in London for 26 weeks only from May 2022. Tickets for Grease will be on sale on Thursday 18 November at 10 am! Secure your seats or risk being stranded (at the Drive In and branded a fool).

    Grease London 2022 run

    The thrilling new production of Grease, directed by the Leicester Curve’s Artistic Director Nikolai Foster and choreographed by the legendary Arlene Phillips is heading to London’s Dominion Theatre from May 2022! The popular musical is loved worldwide, and this thrilling return is set to sell fast!

    Grease creative team and cast

    The production will have designs by Colin Richmond, orchestrations and musical supervision by Sarah Travis, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall and Richard Brooker and casting by David Grindrod

    Casting is yet to be announced. 

    What is Grease about?

    Girl-next-door Sandy and leather-clad greaser Danny are unexpectedly reunited after a whirlwind summer romance. Sandy has just transferred to Rydell High for senior year and maintaining her GPA isn’t her only worry. The pair face the trials and tribulations of teenage life, but can they find true love once more?

    What songs are in Grease?

    Grease is bursting with beloved hits such as ‘Summer Nights’, ‘Greased Lightnin’’, ‘Hopelessly
    Devoted to You’ and ‘You’re the One That I Want’.

    London Grease tickets are now booking!

    Grease tickets are the one(s) you want, ooh-ooh-ooh-honey, so be sure to book yours whilst the best availability lasts!

