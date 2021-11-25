Hamilton extends its West End booking period to April 2022! Nov 25, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The phenomenon that everyone is dying to see (or see again) has extended its West End booking period! You don’t have to be willing to wait for it. Get ready to snap up the newly released London Hamilton tickets whilst the best availability lasts. The multi-award-winning musical is now booking until Sunday 3 April 2022. Secure your seat in the room where it happened today!

New West End Hamilton tickets have been released!

About Hamilton

Hamilton is one of the most successful, record-breaking musicals of today. Since it premiered off-Broadway in 2015, it has been awarded various prestigious awards including 11 Tony Awards, 6 Olivier Awards, a Pulitzer Prize and a Grammy Award. There is a recorded version of the Broadway production on streaming service Disney Plus where, in the first 10 days, it was streamed by approximately 2.7 million households. Its Grammy Award-winning cast album debuted as number 12 on the Billboard 200 chart for sales and was the largest streaming debut of any cast album ever. To this day the album has 3.2 million listeners per month on Spotify.

Hamilton London cast

The West End cast of Hamilton stars Karl Queensborough in the titular role. The cast also features Ava Brennan as Angelica Schuyler, Trevor Dion Nicholas as George Washington, Simon-Anthony Rhoden as Aaron Burr, Sharon Rose as Eliza Hamilton, Emilie Louise Israel as Peggy Schuyler / Maria Reynolds, Emile Ruddock as Hercules Mulligan / James Madison, Waylon Jacobs as Marquis De Lafayette / Thomas Jefferson, Nuno Queimado as Alternate Hamilton, Khalid Daley as John Laurens / Philip Hamilton, Harry Hepple as King George, Curtis Angus as George Eacker, Manaia Glassey-Ohlson as Philip Schuyler / James Reynolds / Doctor, Filippo Coffano as Charles Lee, and Matthew Caputo as Samuel Seabury.

The cast is completed by Jade Albertson, Ashley Daniels, Kelly Downing, Lydia Fraser, Jordan Frazier, Dujonna Gift, Jake Halsey-Jones, Olivia Kate Holding, Peter Houston, Deangelo Jones, Nicolais-Andre Kerry, Travis Kerry, Ella Kora, Natasha Leaver, Aaron Lee Lambert, Phoebe Liberty Jones, Sinead Long, Louis Mackrodt, Jay Perry, Lindsey Tierney and Brandon Williams.

Hamilton creative team

Hamilton has a book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Alexander Hamilton. The production is directed by Thomas Kail, with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. The musical features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.

New London Hamilton tickets have been released!

Don’t throw away your shot to see Hamilton live on stage at the West End’s Victoria Palace Theatre! You will never be satisfied if you miss out on tickets for Hamilton so be sure to book yours to avoid missing out!