Heathers the Musical returns to London next month!

Heathers The Musical returns to London's The Other Palace | Image from Theatre Royal Haymarket, West End 2021 Summer run

Heathers the Musical is back!

The musical is moving to the recently bought The Other Palace next month and will be the first show at the theatre since it closed due to the pandemic. The show previously ran at the venue in 2018 before transferring to the West End. Heathers the Musical will run at the off-West End venue from 25 November 2021 to 20 February 2022.

Heathers the Musical cast and creative team

The production is directed by Andy Fickman and has a book by Laurence O’Keefe and Kevin Murphy. Heathers Musical has choreography by Gary Lloyd, design by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Dan Samson. It is produced by Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor-Mills.

The new cast is yet to be announced. Keep an eye on our news page for the latest updates!

What is Heathers the Musical about?

Veronica Sawyer dreams of being popular and when the leaders of the school, the impossibly cruel Heathers unexpectedly take her under their wings, her dreams of popularity are finally in reach. But, mysterious rebel JD teaches her that maybe it kills to be a nobody, but being a somebody is murder.

Heathers the Musical homecoming tickets

Get ready to don your favourite scrunchie because this is about to be beautiful! Heathers the Musical tickets will be available soon and you’ll want to book them fast as they’re going to be hot!