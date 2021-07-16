Jersey Boys announces full cast! Jul 16, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The highly anticipated return of the Jersey Boys has revealed full casting ahead of beginning performances on 28 July at the newly restored Trafalgar Theatre. Jersey Boys tickets are booking now! Be sure to secure your now or you’ll be 'Beggin’' for a ticket.

London Jersey Boys full cast

The cast will be led by the previously announced Ben Joyce as Frankie Valli, Adam Bailey as Bob Gaudio, Benjamin Yates as Tommy De Vito and Karl James Wilson as Nick Massi. Ben Joyce will be making his professional stage debut in the musical, having graduated drama school this year. Adam Bailey has been previously seen in The Book of Mormon (Prince of Wales Theatre) and Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (National Tour). Benjamin Yates has been previously seen as Fiyero in Wicked (UK & Ireland tour), Cats (London Palladium) and The School of Rock (Gillian Lynne Theatre). Karl James Wilson has been previously seen as Johnny Castle in Dirty Dancing (UK tour), Jersey Boys (UK tour) and White Christmas (UK tour).

Joining them in the cast will be Ben Irish as Bob Crewe, Mark Isherwood as Gyp de Carlo, Koko Basigara as Lorraine, Melanie Bright as Mary Delgado, Carl Douglas as Norm/Hank, Matteo Johnson as Joe Pesci, Jacob McIntosh as Barry Belson and Helen Ternent as Francine. The cast will also feature Elliot Allinson, Jack Campbell, Huon Mackley, Bonnie Page, Andy Smith as Swings.

Jersey Boys creative team

The production will be directed by Des McAnuff and have choreography by Sergio Trujillo. There will be scenic design by Klara Zieglerova, costume design by Jess Goldstein, lighting by Howell Binkley, sound by Steve Canyon Kennedy and projections design by Michael Clark. There are orchestrations by Steve Orich and music supervision and vocal arrangements by Ron Melrose.

What songs are featured in Jersey Boys the musical?

The show features all their beloved hits, such as ‘Beggin’’, ‘Sherry’, ‘Walk Like A Man’, ‘December, 1963 (Oh What a Night)’, ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’, ‘My Eyes Adored You’, ‘Let’s Hang On (To What We’ve Got)’, ‘Bye Bye Baby’, ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off You’, ‘Working My Way Back to You’, ‘Fallen Angel’, ‘Rag Doll’ and ‘Who Loves You’.

London Jersey Boys tickets are booking now!

The multi-award-winning musical goes behind the scenes of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.