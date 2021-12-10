Life of Pi extends West End run! Dec 10, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali It has been announced that the triumphant transfer of Life of Pi has extended its West End run at Wyndham’s Theatre into Spring 2022. Lolita Chakrabarti’s sensational stage adaptation of Yann Martel’s international best-selling book will continue to dazzle audiences in London. This will see the release of 70,000 new tickets for Life of Pi!

The acclaimed Life of Pi stage adaptation has extended its run in the West End following a hugely successful opening at London’s Wyndham’s Theatre. Life of Pi tickets are now booking until 29 May 2022.

Hiran Abeysekera reprises the lead role Pi, alongside Mina Anwar as Ma, Nicholas Khan as Father, Payal Mistry as Rani, Tom Espiner as Father Martin/Commander Grant-Jones, Raj Ghatak as Mamaji and Pandit-Ji, Syreeta Kumar as Mrs Biology Kumar/Zaida Khan, David K.S. Tse as Mr Okamoto, Kirsten Foster as Lulu Chen, Habib Nasib Nader as Cook/Voice of Tiger.

The cast is complete by Fred Davis (Tiger Head), Daisy Franks (Tiger Heart), Romina Hytten (Tiger Heart), Tom Larkin (Tiger Head), Tom Stacy (Tiger Hind) and Scarlet Wilderink (Tiger Heart), Nuwan Hugh Perera is alternate Pi, with Alex Chang and Deeivya Meir as understudies.

Life of Pi stage adaptation is directed by Max Webster, with set and costume design by Tim Hatley, Finn Caldwell is puppet and movement director, Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell are the puppet designers, Andrzej Goulding is the video designer, Tim Lutkin is the lighting designer, Carolyn Downing is the sound designer, Andrew T Mackay is the composer, Polly Jerrold is the casting director, Hannah Banister is the associate director, with dramaturgy by Jack Bradley, Ross Edwards is the associate set designer, Sabrina Cuniberto is the costume supervisor and Ryan O’Connor is the props supervisor is.

Simon Friend said:

“I am absolutely thrilled with the rapturous reception that the West End premiere of Life of Pi has had at Wyndham’s Theatre, and I’m delighted that audiences will be able to come and enjoy this very special show in the new year.”

