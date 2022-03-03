Louis Gaunt to play Bert in the West End production of Mary Poppins Mar 3, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Disney and Cameron Mackintosh have announced that Louis Gaunt will join the cast of Mary Poppins this summer as the leading character Bert. Gaunt will replace Charlie Stemp who will be performing as Bobby in the Chichester Festival Theatre production of Crazy For You. Tickets for Mary Poppins are now booking from just £24!

Louis Gaunt joins the cast of Mary Poppins

Louis Gaunt will be taking over the role of Bert from 22 June 2022. Gaunt made his professional debut in Oklahoma! (Grange Park Opera) for which he won The Stage Debut Awards in 2018. His other theatre credits include Sweet Charity (Nottingham Playhouse), Kiss Me, Kate, Standing at the Sky’s Edge (Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre), Grease (UK tour), and Sleeping Beauty (Manchester Opera House). Gaunt can also be seen in the next series of Netflix’s Bridgerton.

Mary Poppins West End cast

Louis Gaunt (Bert) will join the cast of Mary Poppins which features Zizi Strallen as Mary Poppins, Charlie Anson as George Banks, Amy Griffiths as Winifred Banks, Petula Clark as Bird Woman, Liz Robertson as Miss Andrew, Claire Machin as Mrs Brill, Jack North as Robertson Ay, with Paul F. Monaghan as Admiral Boom and Bank Chairman.

The children’s cast consists of Katie Cox, Rose Dawson, Megan Donovan, Sophie Hartley-Booth, Erin Hillyer, Megan Judge, Shayla McCormack, Arrabella McDermott and Maddison Thew who currently alternate the role of Jane Banks, with Logan Clark, Cian Eagle-Service, Oliver Gordon, George Hamblin, Charlie Murphy, Gabriel Payne, Sebastian Selwood, Noah Swer-Fox and Frankie Treadaway alternating the role of Michael Banks.

The ensemble features Yves Adang, Angeline Bell, Lydia Boulton, Alison Connell, Adam Davidson, Danielle Delys, Joseph Dockree, Charlie Donnelly, Stan Doughty, Glen Facey, Davide Fienauri, Harry Francis, Lyndsey Gardiner, Ian Gareth-Jones, Maria Garrett, Mark Goldthorp, Jacqueline Hughes, Emma Hunter, Jason Kajdi, Sam Lathwood, Jordan Livesey, Tania Mathurin, Laura Medforth, Alex Pinder, Ben Redfern, Clare Rickard, Lucie-Mae Sumner, Scott Waugh and Monique Young.

Mary Poppins creative team

The original music and lyrics are by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, with new songs and additional music by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe. Mary Poppins has a book by Julian Fellowes, with direction by Richard Eyre. This production is co-created by Cameron Mackintosh and the producer for Disney Theatrical Productions is Thomas Schumacher. There are orchestrations by William David Brohn, co-direction and choreography by Matthew Bourne, dance and vocal arrangements by George Stiles, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, lighting by Hugh Vanstone and Natasha Katz, with reimagined set and costume designs by Bob Crowley.

Mary Poppins tickets are available now!

Charlie Stemp will play the role of Bert until 19 June 2022, with Louis Gaunt taking over the role on 22 June 2022. Don’t miss your chance to see this supercalifragilistic musical in the West End! Book now whilst the best availability lasts.