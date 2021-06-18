Mamma Mia announce full West End cast to return 25 August! Jun 18, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Nothing sounds more perfect than an escape to the island, that is London’s feel-good musical Mamma Mia. The West End production has just announced its full cast for when it will return to the Novello Theatre on 25 August 2021! The musical celebrates its 23rd year in the West End and is excited to welcome audiences back to dance, jive and have the time of their lives.

Full West End Mamma Mia casting announced for its return this August! | Credit: Brinkhoff & Mögenburg

Full Mamma Mia West End cast

Returning to the London Mamma Mia cast will be Mazz Murray as Donna, Richard Trinder as Sam, Neil Moors as Harry, Stephen Beckett as Bill, and Sophie Matthew as Lisa. Joining them will be Josie Benson (In The Heights) as Tanya, Gemma Goggin (RSC’s Doctor Faustus) as Rosie, Emma Mullen (Sophie in the UK & International Tour of Mamma Mia) as Sophie, Jack Danson (2020 graduate) as Sky, Tegan Bannister (Les Misérables) as Ali, Michael Nelson (Eddie in the UK & International Tour of Mamma Mia) as Eddie and Alexandros Beshonges (2020 graduate) as Pepper, with Natalie Langston (Evita) playing the role of Donna at certain performances.

Also new to the cast are Gemma Atkins, Chloe-Jo Byrnes, Nicole Carlisle, Angus Good, Natalie Jayne Hall, James Humpleman, Morgan Jackson, George Olney, Kyle Turner and Alex Woodward, who will be joining Natasha Agnew, Chloe Ames, Frankie Jones, Lauren Hampton, Grace Moorhouse, Jodie Nolan, Dan O’Brien, Michael Storrs, Michael Tyler and Simon Willmont.

Mamma Mia creatives

Mamma Mia is produced by Judy Craymer, Richard East & Björn Ulvaeus for Littlestar in association with Universal. The musical has music and lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus and a book by Catherine Johnson. Mamma Mia is directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce and Bobby Aitken, with musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.

A statement from a Mamma Mia Producer

Judy Craymer said, “We cannot wait to get the full theatrical experience of Mamma Mia back into the West End and what better way to leave lockdown than to be transported to our sunny Greek idyll. Mamma Mia has to be the perfect staycation destination.”

