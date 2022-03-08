Menu
    Olivier Awards 2022 Nominations

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    The Olivier Award 2022 nominations have been announced with Anything Goes earning nine nominations for its summer 2021 run at London’s Barbican, including both Best Actor and Best Actress in a musical. The winners will be announced at a ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 10 April which will be hosted by Jason Manford. Read below for the full list of nominations.

    Cunard Best Revival

    A Number at The Old Vic

    Constellations (Donmar Warehouse) at Vaudeville Theatre

    The Normal Heart at National Theatre

    The Tragedy Of Macbeth at Almeida Theatre

     
    Noël Coward/Geoffrey Johnson Award for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play

    The Choir Of Man at Arts Theatre

    Pantoland At The Palladium at London Palladium

    Pride And Prejudice* (*Sort Of) at Criterion Theatre

    The Shark Is Broken at Ambassadors Theatre

     
    Magic Radio Best Musical Revival

    Anything Goes at Barbican 

    Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club, Playhouse Theatre

    Spring Awakening at Almeida Theatre

     
    Best Costume Design

    Jon Morrell for Anything Goes at Barbican

    Christopher Oram for Disney’s Frozen at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

    Tom Scutt for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club, Playhouse Theatre

    Catherine Zuber for Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Piccadilly Theatre

     

    d&b audiotechnik Award for Best Sound Design

    Ian Dickinson for 2:22 A Ghost Story at Noël Coward Theatre

    Carolyn Downing for Life Of Pi at Wyndham's Theatre

    Nick Lidster for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club, Playhouse Theatre

    Gareth Owen for Back To The Future - The Musical at Adelphi Theatre

     

    Best Original Score or New Orchestrations

    Anything Goes - New Orchestrations: Bill Elliott, David Chase and Rob Fisher at Barbican

    Back To The Future - The Musical - Composers: Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard; Orchestrations: Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook at Adelphi Theatre

    Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical - Orchestrator: Simon Hale at Lyric Theatre

    Life Of Pi - Composer: Andrew T. Mackay at Wyndham's Theatre

     
    Best Theatre Choreographer

    Finn Caldwell for Life Of Pi at Wyndham's Theatre

    Julia Cheng for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club, Playhouse Theatre

    Kathleen Marshall for Anything Goes at Barbican

    Sonya Tayeh for Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Piccadilly Theatre

     
    Best Actor in a Supporting Role

    7 actors who play the Tiger for Life Of Pi at Wyndham's Theatre

    Dino Fetscher for The Normal Heart at National Theatre, Olivier

    Nathaniel Parker for The Mirror And The Light at Gielgud Theatre

    Danny Lee Wynter for The Normal Heart at National Theatre, Olivier

     
    Best Actress in a Supporting Role

    Tori Burgess for Pride And Prejudice* (*Sort Of) at Criterion Theatre

    Liz Carr for The Normal Heart at National Theatre, Olivier

    Christina Gordon for Pride And Prejudice* (*Sort Of) at Criterion Theatre

    Akiya Henry for The Tragedy Of Macbeth at Almeida Theatre

     
    Blue-I Theatre Technology Award for Best Set Design

    Tim Hatley for Design and Nick Barnes & Finn Caldwell for Puppets for Life Of Pi at Wyndham's Theatre

    Tim Hatley for Design and Finn Ross for Video Design for Back To The Future - The Musical at Adelphi Theatre

    Derek McLane for Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Piccadilly Theatre

    Tom Scutt for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club, Playhouse Theatre 

     

    White Light Award for Best Lighting Design

    Neil Austin for Disney’s Frozen at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

    Isabella Byrd for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club, Playhouse Theatre

    Tim Lutkin for Back To The Future - The Musical at Adelphi Theatre

    Tim Lutkin and Andrzej Goulding for Life Of Pi at Wyndham's Theatre

     
    Best Actress In A Supporting Role In A Musical

    Gabrielle Brooks for Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical at Lyric Theatre

    Victoria Hamilton-Barritt for Cinderella at Gillian Lynne Theatre

    Carly Mercedes Dyer for Anything Goes at Barbican

    Liza Sadovy for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club, Playhouse Theatre

     
    Best Actor In A Supporting Role In A Musical

    Clive Carter for Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Piccadilly Theatre

    Hugh Coles for Back To The Future - The Musical at Adelphi Theatre

    Elliot Levey for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club, Playhouse Theatre

    Gary Wilmot for Anything Goes at Barbican

     
    Outstanding Achievement In Opera

    Christine Rice for her performance in 4/4 at Royal Opera House

    takis for set and costume design of HMS Pinafore by English National Opera at London Coliseum

    Peter Whelan and the Irish Baroque Orchestra for Bajazet at Royal Opera House, Linbury Theatre

     
    Best New Opera Production

    Bajazet at Royal Opera House, Linbury Theatre

    The Cunning Little Vixen by English National Opera at London Coliseum

    Jenůfa at Royal Opera House

    Theodora at Royal Opera House

     
    Best Actor In A Musical

    Olly Dobson for Back To The Future - The Musical at Adelphi Theatre

    Arinzé Kene for Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical at Lyric Theatre

    Robert Lindsay for Anything Goes at London’s Barbican

    Eddie Redmayne for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club, Playhouse Theatre

     
    Best Actress In A Musical

    Jessie Buckley for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club, Playhouse Theatre

    Sutton Foster for Anything Goes at Barbican

    Beverley Knight for The Drifters Girl at Garrick Theatre

    Stephanie McKeon for Disney’s Frozen at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

     
    Outstanding Achievement In Dance

    Acosta Danza for De Punta A Cabo in 100% Cuban at Sadler’s Wells

    Dancers for NDT2 Tour at Sadler’s Wells

    Arielle Smith for her choreography of Jolly Folly in Reunion by English National Ballet at Sadler’s Wells

    Edward Watson for his performance in The Dante Project at Royal Opera House

     
    Best New Dance Production

    Draw From Within by Rambert Dance Company at Sadler’s Wells

    Revisor by Crystal Pite and Jonathon Young / Kidd Pivot at Sadler’s Wells

    Transverse Orientation by Dance Umbrella and Sadler’s Wells at Sadler’s Wells

     
    Best Actress

    Lily Allen for 2:22 A Ghost Story at Noël Coward Theatre

    Sheila Atim for Constellations - Donmar Warehouse at Vaudeville Theatre

    Emma Corrin for Anna X at Harold Pinter Theatre

    Cush Jumbo for Hamlet at Young Vic

     
    Best Actor

    Hiran Abeysekera for Life Of Pi at Wyndham's Theatre

    Ben Daniels for The Normal Heart at National Theatre, Olivier 

    Omari Douglas for Constellations - Donmar Warehouse at Vaudeville Theatre

    Charles Edwards for Best Of Enemies at Young Vic

     
    Sir Peter Hall Award for Best Director

    Rebecca Frecknall for Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club, Playhouse Theatre

    Michael Longhurst for Constellations - Donmar Warehouse at Vaudeville Theatre

    Kathleen Marshall for Anything Goes at Barbican

    Max Webster for Life Of Pi at Wyndham's Theatre

     
    Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theatre

    10 Nights at Bush Theatre

    Folk at Hampstead Theatre Downstairs

    The Invisible Hand at Kiln Theatre

    Old Bridge at Bush Theatre

    A Place For We at Park Theatre

     
    Best Family Show

    Billionaire Boy at Garrick Theatre

    Dragons And Mythical Beasts at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

    What The Ladybird Heard at Palace Theatre

    Wolf Witch Giant Fairy at Royal Opera House, Linbury Theatre

     
    Best New Play

    2:22 A Ghost Story at Noël Coward Theatre

    Best Of Enemies at Young Vic

    Cruise at Duchess Theatre

    Life Of Pi at Wyndham's Theatre

     
    Mastercard Best New Musical

    Back To The Future - The Musical at Adelphi Theatre

    The Drifters Girl at Garrick Theatre

    Disney’s Frozen at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

    Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical at Lyric Theatre

    Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Piccadilly Theatre

