    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    The highly anticipated (even more so than usual) Olivier Awards are back! Yesterday, Sunday 10 April 2022, they celebrated with an illustrious ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall. Winners were announced, nominees were commended, and theatre overall was celebrated (which it should be now more than ever). There were wonderful performances including a special tribute to Stephen Sondheim, which showcased the incredible alternates, understudies and swings that have been the backbone of theatre, especially in its return.

    Olivier Awards 2022 Winners round-up!

    Leading at the Olivier Awards this year is the Kit Kat Club’s Cabaret, winning seven out of the eleven awards it was nominated for including Best Musical Revival, Eddie Redmayne for Best Actor in a Musical, Jessie Buckley for Best Actress in a Musical. They also won Best Director (Rebecca Frecknall), Best Sound Design (Nick Lidster), Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (Liza Sadovy) and Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (Elliot Levey).

    Life of Pi followed winning five awards including Best New Play and Hiran Abeysekera for Best Actor. They also won Best Supporting Actor (Seven actors who play that tiger: Fred Davis, Daisy Franks, Romina Hytten, Tom Larkin, Habib Nasib Nader, Tom Stacy and Scarlet Wilderink), Best Set Design (Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell) and Best Lighting Design (Tim Lutkin and Andrzej Gulding).

    Back to the Future The Musical won Best New Musical and Constellations won Best Revival. Other notable winners include Sheila Atim for Best Actress (Constellations), Best Entertainment of Comedy Play (Pride & Prejudice* (*Sort Of)), Best Original Score (Simon Hale, Get Up, Stand Up!), Best theatre choreographer (Kathleen Marshall, Anything Goes) and Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Liz Carr, The Normal Heart).

