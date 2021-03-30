Pretty Woman tickets for Savoy Theatre run are now booking! Mar 30, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The smash-hit musical was a Huge! Success when it had its West End premiere at the Piccadilly Theatre in February 2020. Pretty Woman tickets were in high demand as audiences clamoured to see the feel-good show based on the 1990 film of the same name starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. Recently, the producers announced the musical would be transferring to London’s Savoy Theatre and would open in July! Tickets for Pretty Woman at the Savoy are now booking; with best availability from September 2021. Please note: Ticketholders for Pretty Woman at London’s Piccadilly Theatre have all been emailed regarding moving bookings to the new venue.

Pretty Woman will return to the West End this summer, opening at its new home the Savoy Theatre. Performances will begin from 8 July 2021, but Pretty Woman tickets are the hottest in town so be sure to book quickly to secure your seats! The best availability for the must-see West End musical is from September onwards.

Pretty Woman Savoy Theatre cast

The Savoy Theatre Pretty Woman cast will see the return of Aimie Atkinson as Vivian Ward and Danny Mac as Edward Lewis. They are joined by Rachael Wooding as Kit De Luca, Bob Harms as Happy Man/Mr Thompson, Neil McDermott as Philip Stuckey and Mark Holden as James Morse. Further casting is to be announced. Keep an eye on our news page for updates.

What is Pretty Woman about?

Pretty Woman follows the story of Vivian who meets wealthy businessman Edward when working the streets of Sunset Boulevard. He hires her for the week to accompany him to various business events and social functions. The pair grow increasingly close, but their worlds couldn’t be further apart. Despite the drastic differences in their lives, Edward doesn’t want to let Vivian go. However, Vivian turns Edward down when he offers her a deal and not the love she’s looking for. After all, everyone deserves a knight in shining armour?

The feel-good romantic musical is back and Pretty Woman tickets are more popular than ever! Get ready to fall in love with this classic all over again and head to Beverley Hills in the West End this summer.