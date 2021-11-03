Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of) "Crosswalk the Musical" Nov 3, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali To celebrate their official opening night at the West End’s Criterion Theatre the cast of Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) have recreated their own version of ‘Crosswalk the Musical’ here in London. Isobel McArthur’s unique and daring retelling of Jane Austen’s classic was critically acclaimed at Glasgow’s Tron Theatre. London tickets for Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of) are now booking until 14 February 2022.

The cast of Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of)

The original Tron Theatre production cast has been reunited for the West End run. Writer and director Isobel McArthur will play Darcy and Mrs Bennet. She is joined by Tori Burgess as Lydia and Mr Collins, Christina Gordon as Lady Catherine de Bourgh and Jane, Hannah Jarrett-Scott as Charlotte Lucas and Charles Bingley, and Meghan Tyler as Lizzie Bennet.

Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of) creative team

The production is directed by Isobel McArthur and Simon Harvey, with comedy staging by Jos Houben, design by Ana Inés Jabares-Pita, lighting by Colin Grenfell, musical supervision by Michael John McCarthy, sound design by Michael John McCarthy and Luke Swaffield for Autograph and choreography by Emily Jane Boyle.

What is Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of) about?

Men, money and microphones are fought over in this audacious retelling of Austen’s timeless love story. The affectionate adaptation features pop classics such as ‘Every Day I Write the Book’, ‘Young Hearts Run Free’, ‘Will You Love Me Tomorrow’, ‘I Got You Babe’ and ‘You’re So Vain’. Watch as five actresses portray the young female servants who are retelling one of literature’s most renowned stories, whilst also playing every other character, on top of singing and playing instruments.

