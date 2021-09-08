Pride & Prejudice* (*Sort Of) to transfer to the West End! Sep 8, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The Tron Theatre Glasgow, the Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh and Blood of the Young’s production of Pride & Prejudice* (*Sort Of) will transfer to the West End on 2 November 2021. The Tony and Olivier Award-winning producer David Pugh has announced that the show, which begins previews on 15 October, will have an open-ended run at London’s Criterion Theatre.

Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of) transfers to the West End for open-ended run!

What is Pride & Prejudice* (*Sort Of)?

This critically acclaimed production is Isobel McArthur’s unique retelling of Jane Austen’s classic love story. This audacious adaptation is packed with fights over men, money and microphones. The well-known tale is told by five actresses who portray the young female servants; as well as sharing this famous literary love story, they play all the characters, and sing and play instruments.

What songs are in Pride & Prejudice* (*Sort Of)?

The production includes pop hits such as ‘Every Day I Write the Book’, ‘Young Hearts Run Free’, ‘Will You Love Me Tomorrow?’, ‘I Got You Babe’ and ‘You’re So Vain’.

West End Pride & Prejudice* (*Sort Of) cast

The original Tron Theatre production cast will reprise their roles in the West End transfer. Writer and director Isobel McArthur will play Darcy and Mrs Bennet. Also returning will be Tori Burgess as Mr Collins, Christina Gordon as Lady Catherine de Bourgh and Jane, Hannah Jarrett-Scott as Charlotte and Charles Bingley and Meghan Tyler as Lizzie Bennet.

Pride & Prejudice* (*Sort Of) creative team

Pride & Prejudice* (*Sort Of) will be directed by Isobel McArthur and Simon Harvey. There is comedy staging by Jos Houben, design by Ana Inés Jabares-Pita, lighting by Colin Grenfell, musical supervision by Michael John McCarthy, sound design by Michael John McCarthy, choreography by Emily-Jane Boyle and with Luke Swaffield for Autograph.

