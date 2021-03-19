Round up of new West End opening dates Mar 19, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Theatre is coming back! The past couple of weeks has been a huge wave of exciting news with individual shows from London’s Theatreland announcing their new opening dates. The good theatre news just keeps coming and it's hard to keep up with, so here’s a round-up of all your favourite West End shows that have announced their return dates, so you can snap up your theatre tickets and be ready for the curtain to rise again. Please note: A number of these have only just announced their new performances schedules. For customers with bookings that are effected by the date changes, please rest assured we will be in contact with you in due course. There is no need to contact us until then. Thank you for your patience.

Anything Goes amongst shows that have announced their new opening date!

Anything Goes

Set sail to London’s Barbican this summer for the multi-Tony Award-winning musical Anything Goes which has just announced it will begin previews on 23 July and will have its official opening night on 4 August 2021. The musical comes with a star line up including Megan Mullally, Robert Lindsay, Felicity Kendal and Gary Wilmot! Further casting was just announced which you can read here. Be sure to book your Anything Goes tickets for a De-Lovely time this summer.



Back to the Future The Musical

Its time to go back – back to the theatre! Based on the classic film of the same name, this new musical is set to make its West End premiere this summer. Synchronize your watches for 20 August 2021 and book your tickets for Back to the Future The Musical. Starring Roger Bart and Olly Dobson, as Doc Brown and Marty McFly respectively. Make like a tree and get ready to head to London’s Adelphi Theatre this summer – it's going to be heavy!



Bring It On The Musical

The Tony-nominated musical has confirmed its new opening date at London’s Southbank Centre and we’re getting our spirit fingers ready in anticipation! Tickets for Bring It On The Musical are now booking for performances starting 8 December 2021. The musical featuring music and lyrics from renowned and award-winning Hamilton composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, will star Amber Davies and Louis Smith as Campbell and Cameron respectively. It’s All Happening this Christmas and you won’t want to miss it!



Death Drop

The “Dragatha Christie Murder Mystery” will be returning to the West End’s Garrick Theatre this May. Get ready to sashay back to theatre and book your Death Drop tickets now because it’s coming back to slay another day. The play will be reopening with social distancing from 19 May – so if you’re dying to be the first to see a West End curtain rise, this is your go-to! The production will be announcing a new star cast soon so keep an eye on our news page for further updates.



Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Set to be one of the first major musicals to reopen in the West End, you’ll want to snap up your Everybody’s Talking About Jamie tickets for its return in just over two months! Returning with social distancing, the musical will begin performances from 20 May at London’s Apollo Theatre. It’s time to step out of the darkness, into the spotlight, and head back to the place where we belong.



Get Up! Stand Up!

Get Up! Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical moved its premiere to Autumn 2021. The musical will now be opening on 1 October at the West End’s Lyric Theatre. This joyous and uplifting new musical is about the life of Bob Marley and will feature his iconic discography including songs such as ‘3 Little Birds’, ‘No Woman, No Cry’ and title song ‘Get Up Stand Up’. Tickets for Get Up! Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical world premiere are booking now!



Jersey Boys

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons will be brought to life on stage in London this summer! Tickets for Jersey Boys are now booking for its newly announced opening date at Trafalgar Theatre. Performances will start in London's West End on 28 July and Oh What A Night it will be! Don't miss out on the sensational, multi-award-winning musical featuring all the hit songs you know and love such as ‘Beggin’, Sherry’, ‘Walk Like A Man’, ‘December, 1963 (Oh What a Night)’, ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’ and more!



The Play That Goes Wrong

Prepare to laugh yourself silly at the theatre once again with the West End’s funniest play! The Play That Goes Wrong will be resuming performances from 18 June 2021 at London’s Duchess Theatre. This hilarious show from Mischief Comedy is going to be the perfect, dose of side-splitting hilarity we all need. Tickets for The Play That Goes Wrong are now booking until 30 January 2022!



The Prince of Egypt Musical

The new hit musical based on the DreamWorks Animation film of the same name will be reopening at the Dominion Theatre with social distancing from 1 July 2021 and will open at full capacity from 6 September. The Prince of Egypt Musical tickets are now booking until 8 January 2022. It’s time to believe again and prepare for the return to theatre!