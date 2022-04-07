See It In Style this Spring with our exclusive prices! Apr 7, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Our Spring See It In Style campaign is officially here and we have over 30 shows involved with exclusive prices available! Treat yourself and your loved one to an unforgettable experience at the theatre at affordable prices. Check out just some of the incredible West End shows that you can see in style below.

Wicked

The West End’s 9th longest running musical of all time, Wicked, is the winner of over 100 major international awards. Now celebrating its landmark 16th year at London’s Apollo Victoria Theatre, its clever reimagining of L. Frank Baum’s characters from The Wizard of Oz continues to bewitch audiences night after night. It’s the tale of two unlikely friends, and an unforgettable story of friendship, love and self-discovery. Book your tickets for Wicked in London now at exclusive prices! You can See It In Style from £60!



Back to the Future The Musical

The DeLorean has pulled up at London’s Adelphi Theatre for an electrifying ride you simply can’t miss! The 1985 phenomenon is brought to the stage from the film’s co-writers Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis. Now the winner of the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Musical and nominated for 7 Olivier Awards this year, you’ll want to strap in for this thrilling adventure like no other. Go back in time in style and get tickets for Back to the Future at £40, £50 and £60.



Mary Poppins

Step in time this spring with Mary Poppins at the West End’s Prince Edward Theatre. Disney and Cameron Mackintosh multi-award-winning musical stars Zizi Strallen in the title role, along with Charlie Stemp as Bert and Petula Clark as the Bird Woman. Featuring all the beloved hits such as ‘A Spoonful of Sugar’, ‘Jolly Holiday’, ‘Step in Time’, ‘Feed the Birds’ and ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’. The magic of Mary Poppins is triumphantly brought to the stage through dazzling choreography, incredible effects and timeless songs. See It In Style with tickets for Mary Poppins at £45, £55 and £65.



The Lion King

Now celebrating 22 years at the West End’s Lyceum Theatre, Disney’s award-winning The Lion King is brilliantly reimagined by director Julie Taylor, redefining the theatrical experience. This powerful and moving story follows Simba on his journey from cub to king, set to an explosion of colour, stunning effects and enchanting music. Treat yourself and your loved ones to tickets for The Lion King and See It In Style from just £30 and £50.



Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical

Four-time Oliver Award 2022 nominated musical Get Up, Stand Up! is now playing at London’s Lyric Theatre and celebrating the story and music of global icon Bob Marley. This electrifying new production is an exhilarating tribute to Jamaica’s Rebel Superstar. Discover his story, experience his music and lively up yourself with tickets for Get Up, Stand Up! now. See It In Style from £25!



Les Misérables

The West End’s longest running musical of all time is playing at London’s Sondheim Theatre and it is still undisputedly one of the world’s most popular musicals. Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed fully-staged new production of Les Misérables is taking the world by storm all over again with this brilliant new staging. Featuring a magnificent score including ‘I Dreamed a Dream’, ‘On My Own’, ‘Bring Him Home’, ‘One Day More’, ‘Master Of The House’ and more! Don’t miss your chance to treat yourself to great seats with our exclusive prices from £35.



Jersey Boys

Discover the West End’s joyous musical featuring all the hits from Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons including ‘Beggin’’, ‘Sherry’, ‘Walk Like A Man’, ‘December, 1963 (Oh What a Night)’, ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’, ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off You’, and ‘Working My Way Back to You’. Discover the untold story behind the music with this multi-award-winning musical. See It In Style with the best seats at £75 and more exclusive prices.



Grease the Musical

Grease is thundering down the road to London’s Dominion Theatre where it opens in the West End on 3 May 2022 for 26 weeks only! The world’s best-loved musical is almost here and is set to be grittier and more electrifying than ever. A short-lived summer romance is given a second chance when Sandy and Danny and unexpectedly reunited but was it just summer lovin’ or will they be hopelessly devoted? Book now with tickets for Grease starting at £15 – they’re the one you need, oh yes indeed!



My Fair Lady

The West End’s first revival of My Fair Lady is coming to London for the first time in 21 years with the Lincoln Center Theater’s critically acclaimed, multi-award-winning production. The beloved musical follows a young Cockney flower seller, Eliza Doolittle, who is set on a path to transform into a “proper lady” with the aid of linguistics professor Henry Higgins, but who will really be transformed in the end? You won’t want to miss this highly anticipated production at the London Coliseum this summer. See It In Style from £25!



The Drifters Girl

Nominated for two 2022 Olivier Awards, The Drifters Girl is London’s new smash-hit musical starring Queen of British Soul and West End star Beverley Knight alongside Adam J Bernard, Tarinn Callender, Matt Henry and Tosh Wanogho-Maud. Featuring an incredible soundtrack, including ‘Under The Boardwalk’, ‘Kissin’ In The Back Row Of The Movies’, ‘Stand By Me’ and ‘Save The Last Dance For Me’. See It In Style at The Drifters Girl with premium tickets at £70 and great seats from £30!



The Phantom of the Opera

It’s one the most devastatingly beautiful musicals the world has ever seen; it’s Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera. Experience the West End’s mesmerising musical with its haunting love story and soaring score, featuring ‘The Music of the Night’, ‘All I Ask of You’, ‘Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again’, ‘Masquerade’ and the title song ‘The Phantom of the Opera’. Exclusive prices are now available. Secure your seats now from £35, £45 and £55.



The Play That Goes Wrong

Mischief Theatre’s multi-award-winning comedy The Play That Goes Wrong is now blundering into its eight catastrophic year. The Cornley Drama Society are putting on a 1920s style murder mystery but can the accidental-prone thespians make it through to the end when like the title suggests, everything that can go wrong, does! Head to the West End’s Duchess Theatre to see the hilarious consequences that ensue as they battle against the odds to make it to curtain call. Book now and save!



Anything Goes

Returning this summer is the sold-out sensation Anything Goes for a limited season at London’s Barbican. This delightful and hilarious production is full of non-stop fun and features spectacular dance and a joyful score from Cole Porter including ‘Get A Kick Out of You’, ‘You’re the Top’ and title number ‘Anything Goes’. Don’t miss this sizzling, sensation and secure great seats now from £40!



The Book of Mormon

Multi-award-winning musical The Book of Mormon continues to delight West End audiences at the Prince of Wales Theatre. From the creators of South Park, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, is musical theatres most shockingly, hilarious show in London. Featuring a chart-topping soundtrack including songs ‘I Believe’, ‘Tomorrow Is a Latter Day’, ‘All American Prophet’, ‘Spooky Mormon Hell Dream’, and ‘Baptize Me’. Secure your tickets for The Book of Mormon today and pay no fees!