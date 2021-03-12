Sonia Friedman announces a season of new plays to open this year under the title RE:EMERGE Mar 12, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Sonia Friedman's RE:EMERGE is a new season of plays coming to London's Harold Pinter Theatre. The season sets out to create a vital space for new voices and fresh talent in the West End. The season of new plays will see a collaboration from some of the industry’s greatest theatremakers and artists, tackling urgent issues essential to the rehabilitation of our society. RE:EMERGE aims to celebrate and support future theatre-makers whilst providing vital work for the freelance community. This new season supported by Arts Council England will be going on sale soon! Be the first to know when tickets are available by signing up to this mailing list

What is RE:EMERGE?

RE:EMERGE is a new season of plays supported by Arts Council England that will endeavour to bring together fresh talent and provide a space for new voices in the West End. This project will celebrate some of theatre's greatest creators and artists whilst advocating a space for new talent and support the theatremakers of the future. RE:EMERGE will be challenging the issues our society faces head-on; including structural inequality, climate change and the economics of truth in an internet age.



The RE:EMERGE season from Sonia Friedman Productions and Artistic Director Ian Rickson plan to help re-open and re-energise our beloved theatres. The plays will be staged in an environment with strict adherence to the UK Government’s Roadmap guidelines and Step 3 protocols, and in line with Society of London Theatre & UK Theatre's See It Safely campaign.

What plays are included in the RE:EMERGE season?

Show 1: WALDEN

After returning from a year-long Moon mission, Cassie, a NASA botanist, finds herself in a remote cabin in the woods, where her estranged twin sister, Stella, a former NASA architect, has found a new life with climate activist Bryan. Old wounds resurface as the sisters attempt to pick up the pieces of the rivalry that broke them apart.



WALDEN, a debut play by Amy Berryman, directed by Ian Rickson (Jerusalem, Uncle Vanya), will star Gemma Arterton (Quantum of Solace), Fehinti Balogun (Juliet, Naked) and Lydia Wilson (The Duchess of Malfi) at the Harold Pinter Theatre.

Show 2: J'OUVERT

“What people you know can party through all of the earth’s elements?”



‍Carnival is here. The streets of Notting Hill are alive with history and amidst the soca, sequins, and endless feathers, Jade and Nadine are fighting for space in a world that should be theirs. A timely echo of Caribbean resistance across centuries, J’OUVERT is a joyful and fearless story of two best friends, battling to preserve tradition in a society where women’s bodies are frequently under threat.



J’OUVERT marks the debut play of James Tait Black Award-winner Yasmin Joseph and directorial debut of actor Rebekah Murrell (Nine Night), coming together with Annice Boparai (Trojan Horse), Gabrielle Brooks (Twelfth Night), Sapphire Joy (Our Country’s Good) and DJ Zuyane Russell to tell this epic story at the Harold Pinter Theatre.

Show 3: ANNA X

Anna. 25. Curator. Retired intern. Previously @RAW magazine. I ♥ art, fashion, NYC.

Ariel. 32. CEO of @GenesisApp. A social and dating network by invitation only. SF-NYC-LDN.



Immersed in an addictive world of front-row fashion shows, private views, and endless parties, Anna and Ariel find themselves struggling to keep up with New York’s dazzling social elite. How far will two outsiders go to construct the identities they want? And at what price?

Golden Globe Award-winner Emma Corrin (Netflix’s The Crown) and Royal Television Society’s 2019 Breakthrough star Nabhaan Rizwan (Informer, BBC) make their West End debuts in this searing tale of self-invention, determination, and deceit. Inspired by real events, ANNA X is a new play by Joseph Charlton (Brilliant Jerks, VAULT Festival), directed by Daniel Raggett (The Human Voice, Gate Theatre), coming to the Harold Pinter Theatre.

