South Pacific announces Summer 2022 run at London's Sadler's Wells Nov 11, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali It has been announced that Rodgers and Hammerstein's South Pacific will head to London for a strictly limited Summer season at Sadler's Wells Theatre. The critically acclaimed production is heading to the West End following its sold-out run at Chichester Festival Theatre and will star Julian Ovenden and Gina Beck who will reprise their roles.

South Pacific starring Julian Ovenden and Gina Beck to transfer to the West End

South Pacific cast and creative team

South Pacific will star Julian Ovenden and Gina Beck who will reprise their roles as Emile de Becque and Ensign Nellie Forbush respectively. Julian Ovenden is popularly known for playing Charles Blake in ITV’s Downton Abbey. Ovenden is an international recording artist and West End and Broadway star. His previous West End credits include All About Eve (Noel Coward Theatre), Marguerite (Theatre Royal Haymarket), The Treatment (Almeida Theatre), and My Night With Reg (Apollo Theatre and Donmar Warehouse). Gina Beck has played some of the most notable roles in the West End including Miss Honey in Matilda the Musical (Cambridge Theatre), Glinda in Wicked (Apollo Victoria Theatre), Christine Daae in The Phantom of the Opera (Her Majesty’s Theatre) and Cosette in Les Misérables (Sondheim Theatre).

South Pacific is directed by Daniel Evans, and has set and costume design by Peter McKintosh, with choreography and movement direction from Ann Yee. Nigel Lilley is the musical supervisor, Cat Beveridge is musical director and new orchestration is by David Cullen, with original Broadway orchestration by Robert Russell Bennett. There is lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Paul Groothuis, video design by Gillian Tan, additional arrangements and Happy Talk orchestration is by Theo Jamieson. The casting director is Charlotte Sutton CDG and additional children’s casting by Verity Naughton.

South Pacific Synopsis

Set on a South Pacific Island during World War ll, this powerful love story is brought to life with a remarkable cast of over thirty and a full orchestra. South Pacific boasts one of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s most timeless and unforgettable scores, featuring songs such as ‘Some Enchanted Evening’, ‘I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair’ and ‘Bali Ha’I’. This epic new five-star production directed by Chichester Festival Theatre’s Artistic Director Daniel Evans is set to be a sell-out sensation!

