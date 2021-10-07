The Choir of Man full West End cast has been announced! Oct 7, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The worldwide smash hit The Choir of Man is set to have its West End premiere at the Arts Theatre later this month, with previews starting on 29 October and an official opening night on 9 November 2021. The producers of the international sensation have announced the full cast which includes original cast members of The Choir of Man; Tom Brandon, Freddie Huddleston and Mark Loveday. Don’t forget to secure your tickets for The Choir of Man whilst availability lasts!

The Choir of Man West End premiere cast announced!

Full West End The Choir of Man cast

Starring in the West End cast of The Choir of Man are Tom Brandon (Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Beautiful Game) in the role of the Hard Man, Miles Anthony Daley (Thriller Live) as the Romantic, Daniel Harnett (The Choir of Man, worldwide tour and Sydney Opera House production) as the Joker, Alistair Higgins (The Choir of Man, US Tour, Cleveland residency and performed three times at Sydney Opera House) as the Maestro, Freddie Huddleston (original cast member of The Choir of Man, including US Tour, Edinburgh and Sydney Opera House) as the Handyman, Richard Lock (The Choir of Man, Edinburgh, Sydney Opera House and US Tour) as the Beast, Mark Loveday (original cast member of The Choir of Man, including US Tour, Edinburgh and Sydney Opera House) as the Barman, Ben Norris (The Archers, BBC Radio 4) as the Poet and Tyler Orphé-Baker (The Railway Children, King’s Cross Theatre) as the Pub Bore. Completing the West End cast will be Matt Beveridge (The Choir of Man, US Tour and Sydney Opera House production) and George Bray (The Choir of Man, Sydney Opera House, European Tour and Cleveland residency).

The Choir of Man creative team

The worldwide renowned musical is created by Nic Doodson and Andrew Kay. The production is directed by Nic Doodson, and has musical supervision, vocal arrangements, and orchestrations by Jack Blume, with movement direction and choreography by Freddie Huddleston, monologues written by Ben Norris, scenic design by Oli Townsend, lighting design by Richard Dinnen, costume design and associate scenic design by Verity Sadler, sound design by Sten Severson and casting by Debbie O’Brien. Rachel Chapman is Associate Choreographer and Hollie Cassar is Associate Musical Director.

What is The Choir of Man?

The Choir of Man is like a party and a concert rolled into one. Featuring amazing reinventions of pop and rock chart toppers to folk and Broadway smash hits. You’ll find numbers from a wide variety of artists including Guns ‘N’ Roses, Fun!, Adele, Avicii, Paul Simon, Sia and many more. This uproariously feel-good homage to the pub, with a real working bar on stage, is just the night out you’re looking for. The cast combines stunning harmonies and foot-stomping singalongs with first-class tap dance and poetic meditations on the power of community. Tickets for The Choir of Man are set to be a must for a great night out in the West End!

The Choir of Man tickets are available now!

The West End premiere of this internationally loved musical is at London's Arts Theatre from 29 October 2021.