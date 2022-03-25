The Choir of Man to return this autumn! Mar 25, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Due to phenomenal demand, the Olivier nominated The Choir of Man has announced that it will return to London’s Arts Theatre this autumn! Performances will begin 1 October, with an official opening night on 13 October 2022. Tickets for The Choir of Man autumn season are booking now!

What is The Choir of Man about?

The Choir of Man is a feel-good homage to the gathering place we all love so much - the pub! With a cast of nine multi-talented guys bring together beautiful harmonies and foot-stomping singalongs combined with world-class tap dance and poetic meditations on the power of community. Take the best trip to your local you’ll ever have – complete with a real working bar on stage! The Choir of Man features amazing reinventions of a vast range of music including folk, pop, rock and Broadway. There’s music from Guns ‘N’ Roses, Fun!, Adele, Avicii, Paul Simon, Sia and many more!

The Choir of Man London cast

The current cast of The Choir of Man features Tom Brandon as the Hard Man, Miles Anthony Daley as the Romantic, Daniel Harnett as the Joker, Alistair Higgins as the Maestro, Freddie Huddleston as the Handyman, Richard Lock as the Beast, Mark Loveday as the Barman, Ben Norris as the Poet and Tyler Orphé-Baker as the Pub Bore. The cast is complete by Matt Beveridge and George Bray.

Casting for the autumn season is yet to be announced.

The Choir of Man creative team

The Choir of Man is created by Nic Doodson and Andrew Kay. The Choir of Man is directed by Nic Doodson, and has musical supervision, vocal arrangements, and orchestrations by Jack Blume, with movement direction and choreography by Freddie Huddleston, monologues written by Ben Norris, scenic design by Oli Townsend, lighting design by Richard Dinnen, costume design and associate scenic design by Verity Sadler, sound design by Sten Severson and casting by Debbie O’Brien. Rachel Chapman is Associate Choreographer and Hollie Cassar is Associate Musical Director.

West End The Choir of Man tickets are now booking until February 2023!

You won’t want to miss this international smash-hit! Tickets for The Choir of Man are now booking until 12 February 2023.