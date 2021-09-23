The Last Five Years releases new production images! Sep 23, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Tonight, The Last Five Years will have its official opening night in the West End and to celebrate, they have released new production images. The musical starring Oli Higginson and Molly Lynch, who reprised their roles as Jamie and Cathy respectively, is now playing at the West End’s Garrick Theatre for its first major West End run. Tickets for The Last Five Years are booking until 17 October 2021. Be sure to book now – you won’t want to miss it!

West End The Last Five Years cast

The Jason Robert Brown musical will star Molly Lynch, once again, in the role of Cathy. Her previous credits include ENO’s Sweeney Todd, Fiddler on the Roof, Sunset on the Boulevard and The Light in the Piazza. Starring opposite Lynch is Oli Higginson, who also reprises his role, as Jamie. His previous credits include The Haystack, Maggie & Ted, Napoleon Blown Apart and The Assassination of Marcus Garvey. Higginison has also been seen Netflix’s Bridgerton and BBC1’s The Pursuit of Love.

The Last Five Years creative team

The Last Five Years is written by Jason Robert Brown. There is direction by Jonathan O’Boyle, with choreography by Sam Spencer-Lane, set and costume design by Lee Newby, lighting design by Jamie Platt and sound design by Adam Fisher. There is musical direction by Leo Munby and casting is by Jane Deitch.

The Last Five Years synopsis

The Last Five Years tells the emotive story of two New Yorkers who fall in and out of love over the course of five years. With an unconventional structure, we see the story in reverse from Cathy’s point of view, showing us the end of their tumultuous relationship. Meanwhile, we see Jamie tell the story chronologically from when the couple first met. The pair only cross paths once, at their wedding, which falls in the middle of the show.

The Last Five Years West End tickets are booking now!

