Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    The Mirror and the Light West End run extended

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    Due to popular demand, the producers of The Mirror and the Light have extended the upcoming West End run and world premiere at London’s Gielgud Theatre by 8 weeks. The run will now span from 23 September 2021 to 23 January 2022. Don’t miss out on the strictly limited season of the final instalment in the Wolf Hall trilogy. Book your The Mirror and the Light tickets whilst availability lasts!

    The Mirror and the Light West End run extended
    The Mirror and the Light run extended due to popular demand! | Photo credit: Helen Maybanks

    About The Mirror and the Light play

    The play is the third and final instalment in the Wolf Hall trilogy and was adapted by Dame Helen Mantel and Ben Miles for the West End stage. It is the concluding chapter of Mantel’s multi-award-winning novels about the rise and fall of historical figure Thomas Cromwell. The Mirror and the Light will be directed by Jeremy Herrin who won a Tony Award and an Evening Standard Award for the first two productions.

    What is The Mirror and the Light about?

    England, 1536. Anne Boleyn’s fate has been sealed by the executioner. Jane Seymour must deliver King Henry a healthy heir. And to the disgust of Henry’s nobles, Thomas Cromwell continues his ruthless ascent from the gutters of Putney to the highest rank beside his master. But Cromwell is vulnerable, and his enemies are poised to strike. The further you climb, the harder you fall.

    Who will star in The Mirror and the Light?

    Returning to the cast are Ben Miles (Cromwell), Nathaniel Parker (Henry VIII), Nicholas Boulton (Duke of Suffolk), Matt Pidgeon (Stephen Gardiner) and Giles Taylor (Archbishop Cranmer). Joining the cast and new to the trilogy are Rosanna Adams (Anna of Cleves), Paul Adeyefa (Christophe), Melissa Allan (Princess Mary), Samuel Awoyo (Ensemble), Aurora Dawson-Hunte (Elizabeth Seymour), Ian Drysdale (French Ambassador), Mark Extance (Ensemble), Jo Herbert (Lady Rochford), Andrew Hodges (Ensemble), Niamh James (Ensemble), Terique Jarrett (Gregory Cromwell), Jordan Kouamé (Rafe Sadler), Geoffrey Lumb (Thomas Wriothesley), Olivia Marcus (Jane Seymour), Umi Myers (Helen Sadler / Dorothea Wolsey), Liam Smith (Walter Cromwell), Tony Turner (Kingston), Leo Wan (Richard Riche) and Nicholas Woodeson (Duke of Norfolk).

    The Mirror and the Light creative team

    The production has scenic and costume design by Olivier and Tony Award-winning Christopher Oram, lighting design by Jessica Hung Han Yun, music by Stephen Warbeck, sound design by Nick Powell, movement direction by EJ Boyle and casting by Helena Palmer CDG.

    Extra tickets for The Mirror and the Light to be released tomorrow!

    Get ready for the final chapter in the award-winning Wolf Hall trilogy. Tickets for The Mirror and the Light are selling quickly, but thankfully there’s more to come! Secure yours whilst you can.

    Jade Ali
    By Jade Ali

    A love for theatre stemmed from my love of literature and music, but the West End on my doorstep opened up a whole new appreciation and passion for all things stage-y

    Related news

    Pride & Prejudice* (*Sort Of) to transfer to the West End!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    The Tron Theatre Glasgow, the Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh and Blood of the Young’s production of Pride &... Read more

    The Choir of Man set to transfer to the West End

    Posted on | By Nicky Sweetland |

    The Choir of Man, the international hit show will open at The Art's Theatre in London's West End&nb... Read more

    Casting announced for the reopening of The Woman in Black

    Posted on | By Nicky Sweetland |

    Terence Wilton and Max Hutchinson will return to the West End production of The Woman in Black, which ... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies