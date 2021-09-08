The Mirror and the Light West End run extended Sep 8, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Due to popular demand, the producers of The Mirror and the Light have extended the upcoming West End run and world premiere at London’s Gielgud Theatre by 8 weeks. The run will now span from 23 September 2021 to 23 January 2022. Don’t miss out on the strictly limited season of the final instalment in the Wolf Hall trilogy. Book your The Mirror and the Light tickets whilst availability lasts!

The Mirror and the Light run extended due to popular demand! | Photo credit: Helen Maybanks

About The Mirror and the Light play

The play is the third and final instalment in the Wolf Hall trilogy and was adapted by Dame Helen Mantel and Ben Miles for the West End stage. It is the concluding chapter of Mantel’s multi-award-winning novels about the rise and fall of historical figure Thomas Cromwell. The Mirror and the Light will be directed by Jeremy Herrin who won a Tony Award and an Evening Standard Award for the first two productions.

What is The Mirror and the Light about?

England, 1536. Anne Boleyn’s fate has been sealed by the executioner. Jane Seymour must deliver King Henry a healthy heir. And to the disgust of Henry’s nobles, Thomas Cromwell continues his ruthless ascent from the gutters of Putney to the highest rank beside his master. But Cromwell is vulnerable, and his enemies are poised to strike. The further you climb, the harder you fall.

Who will star in The Mirror and the Light?

Returning to the cast are Ben Miles (Cromwell), Nathaniel Parker (Henry VIII), Nicholas Boulton (Duke of Suffolk), Matt Pidgeon (Stephen Gardiner) and Giles Taylor (Archbishop Cranmer). Joining the cast and new to the trilogy are Rosanna Adams (Anna of Cleves), Paul Adeyefa (Christophe), Melissa Allan (Princess Mary), Samuel Awoyo (Ensemble), Aurora Dawson-Hunte (Elizabeth Seymour), Ian Drysdale (French Ambassador), Mark Extance (Ensemble), Jo Herbert (Lady Rochford), Andrew Hodges (Ensemble), Niamh James (Ensemble), Terique Jarrett (Gregory Cromwell), Jordan Kouamé (Rafe Sadler), Geoffrey Lumb (Thomas Wriothesley), Olivia Marcus (Jane Seymour), Umi Myers (Helen Sadler / Dorothea Wolsey), Liam Smith (Walter Cromwell), Tony Turner (Kingston), Leo Wan (Richard Riche) and Nicholas Woodeson (Duke of Norfolk).

The Mirror and the Light creative team

The production has scenic and costume design by Olivier and Tony Award-winning Christopher Oram, lighting design by Jessica Hung Han Yun, music by Stephen Warbeck, sound design by Nick Powell, movement direction by EJ Boyle and casting by Helena Palmer CDG.

Extra tickets for The Mirror and the Light to be released tomorrow!

Get ready for the final chapter in the award-winning Wolf Hall trilogy. Tickets for The Mirror and the Light are selling quickly, but thankfully there’s more to come! Secure yours whilst you can.