The Prince of Egypt to reopen at London’s Dominion Theatre in July! Mar 12, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali New musical The Prince of Egypt had its London premiere in early 2020 just before lockdown saw the curtain come down. Since theatres went dark the show released the Original West End Cast Recording which sure did help with the wait, but thankfully the show has made plans to return. The Prince of Egypt is set to reopen at the West End’s Dominion Theatre from 1 July to 4 September with social distancing in place. The musical plans to open at full capacity from 6 September 2021.

The Prince of Egypt West End musical

The Prince of Egypt is a new musical based on the DreamWorks Animation film, of the same name, and opened at London’s Dominion Theatre in February 2020. The musical features a book by Philip LaZebnik and music and lyrics from Stephen Schwartz. The musical tells the renowned story of Moses and Ramses and includes popular songs such as Academy Award-winning ‘When You Believe’.

The production closed mid-March 2020 when the UK went into its first lockdown the producers are excited to see the show reopen this summer and return at full capacity in early autumn. The Prince of Egypt plans to open with social distancing from 1 July and set to open at full capacity from 6 September 2021. Tickets for The Prince of Egypt are now booking to 8 January 2022.

The Prince of Egypt; A Synopsis

Journey through the wonders of Ancient Egypt as two young men, raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One must rule as Pharaoh, the other must rise up and free his true people; both face a destiny that will change history forever.

The Prince of Egypt cast

The West End The Prince of Egypt cast is led by: Luke Brady (Moses), Liam Tamne (Ramses), Christine Allado (Tzipporah), Alexia Khadime (Miriam), Joe Dixon (Seti), Debbie Kurup (Tuya), Mercedesz Csampai (Yocheved), Adam Pearce (Hotep), Tanisha Spring (Nefertari) and Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron). *Cast subject to change.

The Prince of Egypt musical creative team

The musical has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Philip LaZebnik. The creative team is made up by Tony Award®-winning Ann Hould-Ward (costume design), Sean Cheesman (choreography), Kevin Depinet (set design), two time Tony Award® nominated and three-time Olivier Award-winning Gareth Owen (sound design), Mike Billings (lighting design), Chris Fisher (illusion design), Tony Award®-nominated and Olivier Award-winning Jon Driscoll (projection design), Dominick Amendum (musical supervision and arrangements), Tony Award® and Grammy® Award-nominated and Olivier Award-winning August Eriksmoen (orchestrations), Dave Rose (musical direction), and Jim Arnold, CDG (casting direction).

London The Prince of Egypt tickets are on sale now!

You can book your tickets for The Prince of Egypt now for its return which will begin in July 2021! There can be miracles when you believe – get ready to experience live theatre again with this epic new musical that will dazzle you with soaring music, breath-taking dance and a rollercoaster of emotion.