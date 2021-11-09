The Shark is Broken Extends its Run

Following a sell-out run at the Edinburgh Festival, The Shark is Broken debuted in the West End last month. The show has met with acclaim from critics and audiences alike. Following the true story of the making of smash hit film Jaws, The Shark is Broken takes a look behind the scenes and below deck. The Shark is Broken takes us along for the ride with Robert Shaw, Roy Scheider, and Richard Dreyfuss as they waste away their days filming Jaws. Between the weather, studio politics and a constantly malfunctioning title character the actors’ egos start to get the best of them as they mix in a shallow pool of rivalry and alcohol.

As pictured in the newly released production shots, the show stars Liam Murray Scott as Richard Dreyfuss, Demetri Goritsas as Roy Scheider and Ian Shaw as his father Robert Shaw. The show was written by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon and is directed by Guy Masterson.



Don’t let this opportunity drift away. Book tickets to the newly extended run of The Shark is Broken starting at just £20!