Theatres WILL reopen next month (May 2021)! Apr 5, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The UK Government have confirmed that their set roadmap has been given the green light and the nation is on track to slowly lift restrictions. Therefore, theatre will be allowed to open from 17 May 2021 with social distancing and restrictions in place. Thankfully, there are various shows that plan to reopen as soon as allowed. Below is a list of shows that could see you return to the West End next month!

Death Drop amongst shows reopening in the West End in May 2021

Death Drop (opens 19 May)

The “Dragatha Christie Murder Mystery” play is returning to London’s Garrick Theatre with an all-new star cast featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race superstars Willam and Latrice Royal, and Britain’s Got Talent’s Myra DuBois! Return to the theatre and be transported to Tuck Island where guests have been invited for a fabulous soiree. One by one, the guests begin to disappear, leading up until the epic finale its exposed who-dunnit! Tickets for Death Drop were sell-outs for its previous run so be sure to secure your seats now!



Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (opens 20 May)

Jamie New is a sixteen-year-old boy from Sheffield but he belongs in the spotlight! The hit musical for today will be one of the first West End musicals to reopen and you can be amongst the first to see it. Tickets for Everybody’s Talking About Jamie are now booking. The award-winning production will resume performances at the West End’s Apollo Theatre next month and you won’t want to miss it.



Six the Musical (opens 21 May)

They’re one of a kind, no category – they’re the Queens turned pop-princess that has taken the world by storm! Tickets for Six the Musical are always high in demand as this smash-hit musical thrills audiences with its histo-remix! The queens will be returning to their temporary castle at the West End’s Lyric Theatre for a limited season and it's going to be the perfect pick-me-up post-lockdown.



Cruise (opens 18 May)

Jack Holden’s play will be the first to open in the West End when theatres return next month. Cruise the play will begin performances just one day after the green light is given and will open at London’s Duchess Theatre for a strictly limited 4-week run. The incredible one-man play follows Michael Spencer who after receiving the news he’s HIV positive, spends the next four years living life to the fullest until his last night on Earth arrives.



Love Letters (opens 19 May)

A.R. Gurney’s tragi-comic play Love Letters will return to the West End’s Theatre Royal Haymarket for a strictly limited season. Starring Martin Shaw and Jenny Seagrove in a heartwarming, love story of two pen pals who are separated by the miles but share a deep closeness through their correspondence over the years. Don’t miss out on this play that has touched audiences’ hearts for decades.