Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Top 5 Heathers The Musical songs #StageySoundtrackSunday

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    London’s big fun musical is now playing its extended run at The Other Palace. Heathers the Musical had its London premiere at the same theatre in 2018 before transferring to the West End’s Theatre Royal Haymarket. Last year the show was revived in the West End before heading out on a UK national tour before returning to London for a new run. It’s safe to say the musical is a fan favourite! But what are your favourite numbers from the musical. Check out our top 5 Heathers songs below for #StageySoundtrackSunday

    Top 5 Heathers The Musical songs #StageySoundtrackSunday

    5. You’re Welcome

    This song is led by bullying jocks Kurt and Ram when they corner Veronica in a field. The song is incredibly catchy and fun.

    4. Candy Store

    No ‘top 5 Heathers songs’ list is complete without the iconic ‘Candy Store’ which is sang by the Heathers (Chandler, Duke and McNamara).

    3. Freeze Your Brain

    This is the first number led by JD; the other being ‘Meant To Be Yours’. It was a tough choice deciding which of the songs deserved a spot on the top 5 but ‘Freeze Your Brain’ takes that edge as it really sets the tone of the character.

    2. Seventeen

    ‘Seventeen’ is sang by Veronica and JD, and the reprise is sang by Veronica and company. The song serves as a reminder that they are all just teenagers with their whole lives ahead of them.

    1. I Say No

    It was a really tough choice narrowing down to five favourite Heathers the Musical songs and even more difficult to pick a number one song. However, ‘I Say No’ sits at the top of this list because it’s the epically powerful moment when Veronica takes charge.

    By Jade Ali

    A love for theatre stemmed from my love of literature and music, but the West End on my doorstep opened up a whole new appreciation and passion for all things stage-y

    Related news

    Key Artwork for Jersey Boys in London. Text: Jersey Boys .

    Top 5 Jersey Boys songs #StageySoundtrackSunday

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    London’s just too good to be true musical Jersey Boys is now playing at the Trafalgar Theatre. Frankie Valli an... Read more

    Bright pink background. Text: & Juliet. Can

    First Look: & Juliet releases production images of 2022 cast

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    The West End’s beloved & Juliet musical recently welcomed a host of new cast members including Keala Settle... Read more

    See It In Style this Spring with our exclusive prices!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Our Spring See It In Style campaign is officially here and we have over 30 shows involved with exclusive prices ... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies