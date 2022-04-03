Top 5 Wicked songs #StageySoundtrackSunday Apr 3, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The West End, Broadway and beyond beloved musical Wicked has one of the most popular musical soundtracks. It features music and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award-winner Stephen Schwartz (Pocahontas, The Prince of Egypt, Pippin). Check out our top five tracks for this #StageySoundtrackSunday

5. I’m Not That Girl

This is quite a sad number as Elphaba sings it when she realises she’s romantically attracted to Fiyero, however she doubts her worth.

4. As Long As You’re Mine

‘As Long As You’re Mine’ is the musical’s love ballad and is one of the most beautiful love songs in musical theatre. It is sung by the characters of Elphaba and Fiyero who have been played by some of the biggest names in theatre over the years.

3. Dancing Through Life

‘Dancing Through Life’ is led by Fiyero as he joins the school. The character is carefree and narcissistic when we are introduced to him, as is Glinda, – making the pair a perfect match (at least on paper).

2. Popular

This beloved number is sung by Glinda and it radiates the joy and bubbliness the character is known for. The number in the musical marks the turning point when Elphaba and Glinda become unlikely friends.

1. Defying Gravity

One of the most popular (even though it's not ‘Popular’) songs in musical theatre is a definite highlight of the show. It’s packed with emotion and is the pivotal moment when Elphaba realises her worth.