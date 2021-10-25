Menu
    Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike reveals complete London cast

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    The Tony Award-winning comedy Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike is set to have its London premiere at Charing Cross Theatre on Friday 5 November 2021. Christopher Durang’s play has announced its complete casting for its upcoming Off-West End run. Tickets for Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike are now booking to 8 January 2022. Be sure to secure your tickets for this limited London run whilst availability lasts!

    London Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike cast

    The Olivier Award-winning Janie Dee will be reprising her role of Masha. Joining her in the Charing Cross Theatre production will be Michael Maloney, Rebecca Lacey, Charlie Maher, Sara Powell and Lukwesa Mwamba.

    Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike creative team

    The comedy is written by Christopher Durang and will be directed by American director Walter Bobbie. Bobbie is known for directing the revival of Chicago, Footloose and Sweet Charity. The creative team is complete by set designer David Korins, costume designer Emily Rebholz, sound designer/original music composer Mark Bennett, with casting by Ginny Schiller.

    Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike synopsis

    Vanya and his sister Sonia have lived their entire dull lives in the smalltown Pennsylvania farmhouse where they grew up. Unlike their sister Masha who escaped that monotonous life they grew up with many years ago and became a famous movie star. But when Masha surprisingly returns home to the family farm, along with her twenty-something-year-old lover Spike in tow, a rowdy weekend of unresolved sibling rivalry, regrets and striking accurate premonitions commences.

    London Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike tickets are booking now!

    Don’t miss the London premiere of Christopher Durang’s award-winning comedy! Tickets for this limited run are expected to sell fast so be sure you’ve secured yours today!

