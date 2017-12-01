Venus in Fur
| By Jade Ali
Hail Aphrodite? Hail Natalie Dormer! Phenomenal is the only way she can be described. The one set stage and the simplicity was the perfect backdrop for her, giving her the space to radiate talent. Dormer can change accent seamlessly, switching between three in the short one-and-a-half-hour play, each without fault; which eased the transition from character to character.
The play didn't need any fancy set changes or a brilliant score because even if it did it would still be overshadowed by the actors, the dialogue and the raw emotions. Like the play within the play, it's about the connection between the characters; brilliantly written and beautifully conveyed. The plot twists are amazing yet easy to follow; the ending leaving me with goosebumps.
The theme of power play is strong and cleverly executed by the switch up of characters, Dormer and Oakes playing off each other, the dynamic between the two creating an atmosphere that sucks you in.
Venus In Fur is a hit on Broadway and I'll be shocked if it isn't here on the West End. It runs until December 9th, 2017 and is a must-see, so get your tickets asap. It's funny, it's sexy and a little dark. It's everything you could want in a play and more, so don't miss out.