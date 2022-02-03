West End Grease cast announced featuring Peter Andre Feb 3, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali A new production of Jim Jacob and Warren Casey’s iconic musical Grease is coming to London’s Dominion Theatre from 3 May, with an official opening night on Tuesday 17 May 2022. The musical directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips has just announced its West End cast. Featured will be Peter Andre who will make his West End debut in the role of Vince Fontaine. Tickets for Grease in London are available now!

Grease West End cast has been revealed!

West End Grease cast

Grease at the Dominion Theatre will star Dan Partridge and Olivia Moore in the roles of Danny and Sandy respectively, with Jocasta Almgill as Rizzo, Paul French as Kenickie, Mary Moore as Jan, Jake Reynolds as Doody, Lizzy-Rose Esin-Kelly as Marty, Damon Gould as Sonny, Eloise Davies as Frenchie, Jessica Croll as Patty Simcox, Katie Lee as Cha Cha, Ronan Burns as Johnny Casino and Corinna Powlesland as Miss Lynch. Darren Bennett will play Officer Mailie and Vince Fontaine at certain performances.

The cast are completed by Jack Harrison-Cooper, Pearce Barron, Rishard-Kyro Nelson, Ellie Kingdon, Remi Ferdinand, Kalisha Johnson, Imogen Bailey, Kevin O’Dwyer and Carly Miles.

Further casting is yet to be announced. Keep an eye on our news page for the latest theatre updates and casting announcements.

Peter Andre to make West End debut in Grease

Peter Andre said:

“I'm beyond excited to be making my West End debut playing Vince Fontaine in Grease at the beautiful Dominion Theatre. Grease is such an iconic musical and we can guarantee audiences will have the most wonderful evening listening to songs we all know and love. We can't wait to see you there!"

Grease creative team

Grease is directed by Nikolai Foster and has choreography by Arlene Philips. The new production has designs by Colin Richmond, orchestrations and musical supervision by Sarah Travis, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall and Richard Brooker, video and projection design by Douglas O’Connell and casting by David Grindrod CDG.

