West End Magic Goes Wrong full cast announced Sep 22, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Mischief Theatre’s Magic Goes Wrong is set to return to the West End next month for a limited run. The hilarious production will have its first preview at London’s Apollo Theatre on 21 October 2021 and is booking to 27 February 2022. Tickets to Magic Goes Wrong ensures a night (or afternoon) of laughter so be sure to book yours before they vanish!

Magic Goes Wrong West End cast announced!

Magic Goes Wrong West End cast

Starring in the 2021 Magic Goes Wrong West End cast are Louise Beresford as Peg, Scott Hunter as Mel, Shane David-Joseph as Sophisticato, Henry Lewis as the Mind Mangler, Jane Milligan as Madame Escapade, Genevieve Nicole as Eugenia, Sydney K Smith as Mickey, Kazeem Tosin-Amore as The Blade and Nancy Zamit as Martina. The company is complete by Steph De Whalley, Christian James and Tom Wainwright.

Magic Goes Wrong creative team

Mischief Theatre’s Magic Goes Wrong was written in association with the famous magic duo Penn and Teller. The piece was written by Penn Jillette, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields and Teller. There is direction by Adam Meggido, design by Will Bowen and costume design by Roberto Surace. The production features lighting design by David Howe, sound design by Paul Groothuis, with video and projection design by Duncan McLean. Ben Hart is the magic consultant. Steve Brown is the composer, Ali James is the movement director and there is additional material and associate direction by Hannah Sharkey.

Who are Mischief Theatre?

A group of LAMDA students founded Mischief Theatre Company in 2008. They made their mark very quickly in the theatre world and have since had multiple West End shows running. Their new shows were nominated for the Olivier Award for best new comedy for three years in a row and was won by The Play That Goes Wrong. Mischief Theatre have also received great acclaim for their various tv shows; some of which include two BBC One specials - an adaption of Peter Pan Goes Wrong and A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong. They are also the creators of the BBC The Goes Wrong Show.

Apollo Theatre Magic Goes Wrong tickets are booking now!

Prepare for a ton of laughter with the West End’s favourite comedy company! Secure your Magic Goes Wrong tickets to see the hilarious, magic and no doubt disastrous magic show yourself!